Jefferson High’s basketball teams this year are loaded with talented seniors, many of whom have played together for years. Expectations are high: Both girls and boys squads are eyeing the prospect of deep post-season runs. Can they pull it off? As the season gets underway, here’s what Panther fans can look for.
Girls: ‘Ready to go out with a bang’
Three years ago, you could see where things were headed. Amid a rebuilding season, a freshman, Rachel Van Blaricom, was emerging as an exceptional all-around player, already the Panthers’ floor leader; and a skinny guard, Dakota Edmisten, was sinking all sorts of shots from deep.
A year later, a transfer from Helena High, Cia Stuber, brought skill and experience at the point. And last season, the Panthers began to put it all together, finishing 7-3 in their conference and 11-4 overall. Van Blaricom was named all-State, and Edmisten and Stuber won second-team all-conference honors.
So the 2021-22 season was already looking good. Jefferson was returning its core from a year earlier, and the three senior leaders were “ready to go out with a bang,” as Stuber puts it.
Then, a twist: Brynna Wolfe, an all-State guard on last year’s strong Whitehall High squad, transferred to Jefferson. Van Blaricom, Edmisten, and Stuber knew Wolfe well: They had played together and against each other, in various combinations, for years on club teams. They knew she could run, handle the ball, and shoot from anywhere.
And just like that, the Panthers got some more game. “We have a lot of meshing to do as a team,” Van Blaricom said before last weekend’s tournament at Red Lodge. “But we’re confident we can make it to State.”
Here’s a hint as to where this season could go: In Red Lodge, the Panthers beat Columbus and Colstrip, the latter soundly. It was Columbus and Colstrip that bounced Jefferson from the divisional tournament last March, both of them in games that were not close.
Here’s another hint: In their summer league, the girls went 16-2 – and the two losses were both by just three points. “This is a really high-achieving team,” says coach Sarah Layng. “They put a lot of pressure on themselves. As a coach, that’s really refreshing.”
Stuber and Wolfe likely will switch off at point and shooting guard; and Van Blaricom and Edmisten will start on the wings. The Panthers don’t have a true post player — at 5’9”, Van Blaricom is the closest thing to tall — but 5’8” junior Austie May “has been working hard,” Layng says, “and she can handle the ball and post up well.”
Sophomore Arena Faler also will get time under the basket. MacKenzie Layng, another sophomore, is a strong shooter and ball handler who will get minutes at guard. And juniors Izzy Morris, Emma McCauley, and Jessie Harris will rotate in.
These Panthers will be a running team, hoping to make up for their lack of height with speed. “It’s more like college ball,” Stuber says. And if it works, says Van Blaricom, “you can run teams that don’t have deep benches into the ground.”
The big question: Can they run with Sweet Grass County? The Herders went undefeated in the 2020-21 regular season, then blew through the district, division, and state tournaments without a loss, easily besting Columbus, 46-26, for the championship. They lost guard Hailee Brandon to graduation, but otherwise return as a very strong rival.
Boys: ‘We’ll be fine’
Let’s acknowledge the bad news head-on: The Panthers will play most, if not all, of this season without two of their top players. Senior swingman Braden Morris is in a cast after breaking his foot on the final play of the football team’s last regular season game. And Joe Visser, the squad’s second-leading scorer last year, is out with a hip injury.
Together, Morris and Visser accounted for more than a third of their team’s points and rebounds a year ago. They’re senior leaders and part of the core of athletes who have been playing together for years, some since first grade.
On the other hand: There’s more where those two came from. The Panthers are a deep team, lousy with seniors who have been racking up varsity time since 9th and 10th grade. “This is the best team chemistry and work ethic I’ve seen in my time as a coach here,” says Anthony Connole, starting his third year at Jefferson. “We’ve had 30 kids a day in the weight room. You look at these guys, and you can tell they’re bigger and stronger.”
Jefferson’s 2020-21 campaign was an up-and-down affair. With no seniors on that squad, it was on the Class of ’22 to make things happen and, well, “they were nervous,” Connole says. “We had some mental lapses.” The Panthers handed Manhattan, which went on to be State runner-up, its only conference loss, a 53-52 thriller at home. But they slumped to an 8-7 regular-season record, then got bounced from the conference playoffs with losses to Whitehall and Three Forks.
That disappointment isn’t lost on this year’s Panthers – but they resist being defined by it. “Last year was a good building year,” says senior Tyler Harrington. “It gave us a chance to gel and focus.” Now, says Hiram Parke, another of the longtime core, “everything seems to flow on the court. We’re making the right decisions, and everybody’s making good passes.”
Harrington will direct the team at point guard – “I love setting up plays for my guys,” he says. And Trent McMaster, a four-year starter and the squad’s leading scorer last year, will be shooting guard. “We’ve been waiting for this since sixth grade,” he says. “It’s all coming together.”
Luke Eckmann, whose 2020-21 season was cut short by an elbow injury, returns as a guard and forward, and Jake Genger is again in the post. The Panthers don’t have tremendous height under the basket, but Wade Rykal and Tom Meyer bring athleticism and toughness.
Connole expects a challenging course through District 5B. Both Broadwater, which finished second to Manhattan in both the regular season and the conference playoffs, and Three Forks are returning all their starters. Three Forks thumped the Panthers, 75-56, to eliminate them from the playoffs last March, “so we’ve got a vendetta,” he says.
And how will the squad adapt without Morris and Visser? “I think we’ll be fine,” says Meyer. “We’re putting in the effort, we’ve got the talent, everything’s working out. We’re kinda banging it this year.”
