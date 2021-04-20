Jefferson High’s spring sports enjoyed a packed weekend — and weather that briefly resembled spring. Here’s how the action played out.
Track & Field
In Frenchtown last Friday, Jefferson took on Division A and B teams they otherwise wouldn’t see until State. Panthers in the top six included Joey Visser, who took 2nd in the 100 in 11.57; 2nd in the 300 hurdles in 41.89; and 3rd in the long jump at 20’ 6.25”. Braden Morris took second in the 300 hurdles in 43.43.04; and Wade Rykal won the shot put with a throw of 49’2”. The Panther team of Visser, Morris, Dylan Root and Michael took first in the 4x100 relay, and 6th in the 4X400.
Among the Lady Panthers Clare Ronayne 2nd in the 100 in 13.30; MacKenzie Layng placed 5th in the 400; Grace Alexander was 4th in the 100 hurdles and 5th in the 300 hurdles in 49.68; Hailee Stiles was 4th in the triple jump at 31’ 6.50”; and Emma McCauley was 4th in the triple jump at 31’4”. The 4X100 relay team of Layng, Stiles, Alexander and Ronayne took 3rd.
At Saturday’s Broadwater meet, the Panthers enjoyed beautiful skies and hardly any wind. Some team members who had competed in Frenchtown took a break in some events as the official time was by hand and good for official placing in the State.
Speedster Ronayne took first in the ladies’ 100 in 27.7, while Layng took third in 28.6. Alexander won the 100 hurdles in 17.2, with McCauley 3rd in 17.9. Alexander also took second in the 300 hurdles in 28.9 and 5th in the long jump at 14’3”. The 4X100 relay team won their race in 52.6.
In field events, Kai Tayler took second in the shot put at 30’ 6.5” and won the discus with a throw of 93’4”. Savanna Taylor took third in the high jump at 4’6”; and Stiles won both the long jump at 15’ 7” and the triple jump at 32’1”.
For the boys, Emter took 3rd in the 100 in 12.0; and 6th in the 400 in 56.5. Jack Johnson placed 3rd in the 800 in 2:23.6; and Dylan Mikesell was 4th in the 1600 in 5:21.5, and 6th in the 800 in 2:29.1. The 4X100 relay team once again won their race, this time in 44.8.
Rykal won the shot put and bettered his mark from the day before with a throw of 49”2.5”; he also took 3rd in the discus at 110’6”. Abram Williams took 5th in the shot put at 35’10.5”; Morris won the discus, with a throw of 142’ 9”, and the triple jump at 41’ 7”. Root took 2nd in the pole vault at 8”6”, while Riley Stock took second at 8”6”, and John Armstrong was 6th at 8’.
The track and field teams are in Bozeman for the Manhattan Christian meet on Thursday, April 22.
Golf
The varsity golfers had a great day in Big Fork last week. Big Fork is host for this year’s divisional tournament, so it was good to get some play on the course.
The Panthers took second place at the meet, shaving 10 strokes off their best team score this year. Missoula Loyola won the boys’ title with a score of 343; Jefferson followed with 364, then Anaconda with 392, Eureka with 394, and Big Fork with 413.
Preston Field finished second individually with an 81, Luke Eckmann was fourth with 82, and Marcus Lee 10th with a 91. Bryce Shields scored 110, and Logan Gilmore 116.
Celi Chapman won the girls meet with a 85; her closest competition was a 101.
Weather permitting, the golf kids were scheduled to play at the Manhattan Christian meet on Tuesday. Friday’s meet at Ennis has been canceled and hopefully will be added back later in the season. The JV squad is scheduled to play at Townsend on April 21.
Tennis
The JHS tennis squad have endured practices amid persistent cold and wind this spring, so it was good to get in two days of play at the Choteau meet last weekend — a warm-up for conference competition.
The Panthers started Friday against Poplar. Rita Buffa won, 6-0; Morgan Knickerbocker won, 6-1; Bella Abbott lost, 0-6; and Aliza Hayes lost 1-6. In doubles Joelle Quigley and Sam Zody won, 6-3; and Shayna Williams and Aidyn Springfield won, 6-2.
Next up was Great Falls Central-Choteau. Buffa again won, 6-4 — but Knickerbocker lost, 1-6; Quigley lost, 1-6; and Hayes lost, 0-6. In doubles, Williams and Springfield lost, 0-6; and Abbott and Malee Murolo lost, 0-6.
In the day’s final match, against Chinook, Buffa lost in a tie breaker, 7-8, 5-7; Zody lost, 5-8; Knickerbocker won, 8-1; and Quigley tied 5-5. The doubles pair of Williams and Springfield lost, 0-8, while Abbott and Hayes lost, 2-6.
On Saturday, the Panthers took on Fort Benton-Harlem. Knickerbocker won, 6-2; Quigley won 6-3; Springfield lost, 3-6; and Murolo lost, 2-6. In doubles Abbott and Williams won, 6-3; and Hayes and Buffa won, 6-1.
Fairfield had the upper hand on the Panthers taking the match, 7-0. Buffa lost 2-6; Knickerbocker lost, 1-6; Quigley lost, 2-6; and Springfield lost, 2-6. In doubles, Buffa and Knickerbocker lost, 1-6; Abbott and Hayes lost, 1-6; and Williams and Murolo lost, 0-6.
The panthers tied Poplar, 3-3, in Saturday’s final match. Buffa won, 6-0; Knickerbocker won, 6-1; Abbott lost, 0-6; and Hayes lost, 1-6. In doubles, Quigley and Zody won, 6-3; but Williams and Springfield lost, 2-6
The Dawg-Bite tournament is this weekend, with the varsity squads playing on several courts across Helena and JV teams battling it out in Boulder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.