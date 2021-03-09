The basketball post-season is a cruel time. For all teams but one, the season ends with a loss; the physics of the bracket ensure that outcome. And the question is: Will the loss come today, or some other day?
For Jefferson High’s girls basketball squad, today came sooner than expected at the Class B Southern Divisional tournament in Billings last week, as shooting dry spells and turnovers against two strong teams put a disappointing period on a successful year. The Lady Panthers are done for 2021.
It started with a first-round contest Wednesday, March 3, against Columbus. On paper, this looked like a favorable match-up for the Panthers -- and the first quarter was close. After Columbus scored the first four points, Rachel Van Blaricom sank a basket, added pair of free throws, and then stole the ball and scored to make it a one-point game. Austie May tied the score at nine with an old-fashioned three.
But the second quarter was a disaster. The Panthers struggled to find the range, managing just a steal and score by Izzy Morris. Meanwhile, the Cougars ran off 19 points to take a 28-11 lead at the half.
The Panthers chipped away at the deficit in the third, but foul trouble was starting to raise problems. Dakota Edmisten was whistled with her fourth with five minutes left in the period, and while MacKenzie Layng’s three narrowed the gap, Columbus was still up by 16. At the final buzzer, the scoreboard read 53-34. Van Blaricom led the Panthers with 17 points; next highest was Morris with five
The loss put Jefferson into the loser-out bracket, and they had to wait a full day to play that game. On Friday morning, the girls finally faced Colstrip at the Lockwood high school gym.
Unfortunately the cold shooting continued and turnovers mounted up fast. Colstrip rushed out to a 14-4 lead, until a three by Cia Stuber and Edmisten’s free throws made it 16-9. At the end of one, the deficit was 22-10.
The Panthers started the second period with a nice run: Grace Alexander sank a pair of free throws; Van Blaricom, who was doubled-teamed almost every time down the floor, added another pair; and Sam Zody hit a three pointer to make it 23-16. But at the half, the score was 35-22, Colstrip.
The third did not go well for Jefferson, as it turned the ball over often. With eight minutes left, the Panthers found themselves down 52-26, and the final period didn’t get any better. Final: 66-35.
The Panthers had a season high 31 turnovers, nearly double Colstrip’s 16, and they were outrebounded 52 to 24. Van Blaricom managed just 7 points, Edmisten 6, Stuber and Sam Zody 5, Morris 4, Alexander 3, Jessie Harris and Layng 2, Arena Faler 1. Most of that talent will return for the 2021-22 season, so it should be a good year.
