Jefferson High’s basketball schedule saw its first pandemic-related casualty last week, as Powell County had to opt out of the games with the Panthers that had been scheduled for Friday.
That left Elkhorn rival Broadwater, which visited Boulder on Saturday. The Bulldogs took down the Panther boys, 62-54 – but Jefferson’s girls came back to win the nightcap, 56-40.
In the boys’ match-up, Broadwater came out on fire, going up 8-4. Tyler Harrington sank a two at the 3:10 mark, but the next five points went to the Bulldogs for a 14-16 edge. Joe Visser’s three-pointer started a Panther run, and Jake Genger finished the quarter with a pair of free throws to close the gap to one.
Visser started the second with a two to tie the game. Then Trent McMaster stole the ball, drove the length of the floor and scored, Visser hit a three, and McMaster added a two to put the Panthers up 21-13. It looked like Jefferson was in control, but the Bulldogs came back to tie the game at 25 — and at the half, the score was knotted at 29.
The second half was one run after another. Broadwater went up 37-31, then padded its lead to 43-33 before the Panthers closed out the third with a 7-2 run. Visser made one three-pointed to give Jefferson a 51-50 lead early in the fourth, and another to tie the game it at 54. But then it turned into a free throw contest — and the Bulldogs hit 11 of 13 from the charity stripe to seal the win
Visser led the Panthers with 19 points, while McMaster added 15, Harrington 9, Genger 7, Zach Zody 3, and Braden Morris 2.
The Lady Panthers fared better. Their game started with a barrage of three-pointers by Cia Stuber and Rachel Van Blaricom. Stuber added a pair of free throws and Abbie Youde put in a two, and the Panther defense held the bulldogs to just a free throw. At the end of one, it was 16-1, Jefferson.
The Panthers increased their lead in the second period to 20-6 on a Sam Zody three, and Van Blaricom hit a long three to make it 30-11 at the half. Van Blaricom picked up where she left off at the start of the third, nailing an NBA-range three for a 33-13 lead.
The Bulldogs came back with a 10-2 run to pull to 35-23, but Stuber hit her third and fourth threes of the game to make it 41-27. Freshman MacKenzie Layng came into the game in the final period and knocked down a pair of three-pointers, and the Panthers hit 7 of 10 free throws to pull out the conference win. Van Blaricom led the scoring with 22 points; Stuber added 17, Youde 4, Zody and Hailee Stiles 3, and Izzy Morris 1.
This week the hoopsters are at Whitehall on Friday: JV boys play at 3:30 p.m., varsity boys at 5:00 p.m., and varsity girls at 7:00 p.m. On Saturday, the teams host Manhattan. The C teams start at 1:00 p.m., boys in the south gym and girls in the north. The JV squads follow at 2:30 p.m., then the varsity girls wil play at 4 p.m. in the north gym, and the varsity boys will close it out at 5:45 p.m.
Jefferson will finish out January on the road, traveling to Three Forks on Friday and Choteau on Saturday. Games at Manhattan Christian have been added on February 4.
