A five-minute cold streak in the fourth quarter doomed the Jefferson High girls in a taut match-up Friday in Three Forks. Despite a gutty comeback, the Panthers fell to their division rivals, 44-37.
This one started out with the Emma Grange Show: The senior transfer scored 11 in the first quarter –making a drive through the lane, then following with a three, and adding two more buckets to give the Panthers a 13-7 lead at the end of the first period.
Three Forks started the second with a three-pointer and added a free throw to pull to 13-11, but Rachel Van Blaricom countered with a score, Laurynn Armstrong hit a pair of free throws and Grange added another with seven seconds left to make it 19-14 at the half.
But in the third quarter, Three Forks found its stride, reeling off a 9-1 run to take a 23-20 lead. A couple of nice assists by Grange to Mykala Edmisten and Grace Jones briefly put the Panthers back on top, but the next six points went to the Wolves. Hailee Stiles kept it close with a two with 30 seconds left, but a last-second three-pointer left the Panthers down, 32-26, at the end of three.
Then came Jefferson’s dry spell: Five long minutes with just two free throws on the board left them down by nine. The Panthers weren’t done: Van Blaricom connected on a three, sparking a run that brought them within two with 1:58 left. But the Wolves played a control game and hit 7 of 8 free throws to hold on for the win. Grange led the Panthers with 13 points, while Van Blaricom added 11 and Jones 6.
The boys’ game wasn’t nearly as dramatic, or as close. Three Forks showed why it’s undefeated in division play, running and gunning for the game’s first 11 points, then adding another streak to make it 21-2 before Derek Nygaard scored with three seconds left in the period.
The Panthers put together a small run in the second, as Josiah Williams scored, Braden Morris hit back to back baskets, Avery Stiles connected on a three, and Tyler Harrington hit a three and followed with a two. But at the half, the stronger Wolves were still up 38-18.
And it got worse: Three Forks widened its lead to 30 in the third before Stiles connected on three straight three pointers. That made it 53-29, but the Wolves hit the last seven points to go into the fourth with a 60-32 lead. The Panthers could claim a small victory in the final period, outscoring the Wolves 13-8 – but the final was 68-42. Stiles led Jefferson with 16 points; Harrington added 7 and Jaxson Yanzick 5.
Jefferson’s scheduled games at Choteau were called off as high winds hit the Hi-Line. It’s unclear whether those games will be made up. Meantime, the Panthers travel to Ennis on Thursday and host Sweet Grass County on Saturday. The latter will be the JHS Booster Club’s Pie Social. Please bring a pie to the game; pieces will be served to everyone who would like to add a little sweetness to their personality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.