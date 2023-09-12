It was just a few minutes before game time Friday when a big, black cloud rolled in from the southwest. As it neared Boulder, it decided to kick out a couple of loud lightning strikes, the second one loud enough to send people scrambling to their cars — and the team to their locker rooms.
So it was that the Jefferson High football squad’s much-anticipated match-up against Malta got delayed by 30 minutes. Fortunately, it was a fast-moving storm: After dropping enough rain to moisten the field, it moved on to the Townsend area, and the teams came back to play on what turned out to be a beautiful evening for high school football.
The Panthers wasted no time putting points on the board — and as the first quarter ended, they held a 14-0 lead. Then they broke it open in the second period. First, it was Parker Wager with a 20-yard run to the Malta 5, then a touchdown spring by quarterback Luke Oxarart. Malta rebounded: On its first play following the kick-off, a receiver found just enough room to slip through Jefferson’s line, scampering 80 yards for a score.
But then Jack Johnson put the Panthers in a good position with a 33-yard run to the Malta 38. Oxarart ran for 19 yards to 19 — and then ran another 19 yards for a touchdown. Hunter Stevens’ PAT was good, and the Panthers were up 28-7. A pass play of 51 yards from Oxarart to Wagner made it 35-7 and that is how the half ended.
The second half saw a lot of the younger Panthers get playing time. Ben Werner scored to make it 42-7. Then, Malta pulled to 42-14 with a 90-yard touchdown — but the Panthers added another 6 points with a touchdown run by Brayden Martin at the whistle. Final score: 48-14 win.
Volleyball splits
The Lady Panther volleyball team added a win last week, knocking off down-county rival Whitehall — but it also suffered its first loss of the young season, falling to Broadwater in a thriller.
On Tuesday, Sept. 5, Whitehall came to town. The Trojans took the first point of the match — but then Ryian Eveland’s block tied the game at one, and a hard kill by Cameron Toney started a Panther run that put them up 18-11. Maddy Averill’s ace made it 19-11, and Toney closed it out with a kill for a 25-19 win.
Jefferson jumped out to a 12-6 lead in game two and rolled to a 25-16 win. In the third, three straight blocks followed by a kill by Arena Faler staked the Panthers to a 6-1 lead, then Brooklyn Miller ended the game with a block for a 25-9 win and the match. Faler led the team with four blocks, while Toney had 10 kills, MacKenzie Layng 17 assists, and Haleigh Henschel 29 digs.
Next up was a match Thursday with Broadwater. This turned out to be a marathon between two evenly matched squads. Broadwater won the first game 25-19, but the Panthers took the second 25-19, with Eveland putting over four kills in a row.
The Panthers took game three 25-16, and Broadwater won the fourth, 26-24. It came down to a 15-point fifth set, and Broadwater squeaked by, 15-13, for the match. Faler had 14 kills, five blocks, and six digs; Layng one kill, 24 assists, and 21 digs; Toney 13 kills, three blocks, and 19 digs; Henschel two assists, and 21 digs, Averill one ace and 22 digs; Eveland three kills, five blocks, and four digs; Clara Genger four blocks, Avery Popp 9 digs, and Miller one dig.
This week is Homecoming for the Panthers. On Friday, Sept. 15, the JV football team will kick off the festivities by hosting Thompson Falls at 3 p.m. The varsity football squads follow at 7 p.m. And the volleyball teams will host Ennis starting at 2:30 p.m. The next day, volleyball travels to Lone Peak for a 1 p.m. start.
