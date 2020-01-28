As the post-season nears, the high school basketball universe is coming into focus. In District 5B, Three Forks tops the boys’ bracket at 6-0 in league play, while undefeated Sweet Grass County rules the girls’ standings. Beneath them, well, everything is up for grabs.
Jefferson High’s boys burnished their playoff credentials with two conference wins, besting Whitehall in overtime on Friday and then edging Manhattan in a key road contest.
Against Whitehall, a struggling squad looking for its first conference victory, the Panthers started slowly. Trent McMaster hit a pair of early baskets, one of them just before the buzzer, leaving Jefferson down by one at the end of one. The second quarter was quiet, as well, as the teams shuffled to a 16-16 tie at the half.
The Panthers’ scoring drought continued in the third, allowing Whitehall to take a 30-22 lead. And for most of the final quarter, it was much of the same: Jaxson Yanzick energized the fans with a three, but with less than two minutes left, Jefferson trailed 37-30.
But basketball games don’t end until the buzzer sounds. Tyler Harrington connected on a three and the Panthers hit five of five free throws in the final seconds to tie the game at 40. Avery Stiles started the overtime with a long two and McMaster hit a pair of free throws, then a nice drive by Braden Morris put the Panthers up 46-43.
Then, the teams traded free throws: Two by Whitehall and two by Morris. Joey Visser added a two to make it 50-47, but there was still 11 seconds left. That’s when the home crowd kicked in, raising the nose level to urge on the Panther defense – which got the job done. Victory to the Panthers in a thrilling game, high school sports at its best.
McMaster led Jefferson with 14 points, while Harrington added 13. The Panthers hit 10 of 11 free throws, certainly a big turnaround from last week, proving that free throws do win or lose games.
On Saturday, the Panthers traveled to Manhattan, which won the first match-up of these two schools. The Tigers started the scoring, but Yanzick answered with a three, the first of three he would hit in the first quarter; including a two-pointer, he accounted for 11 of the Panthers’ 13 points in the period.
Stiles started the second with a two and later hit a three to put Jefferson up 19-17, and five points and a pair of free throws by Josiah Williams led the Panthers to a 28-21 edge at the half.
In the third, a three by Yanzick with three seconds left made it 42-36, but a half-court heave by the Tigers went in to close the gap to three. The Panther bench felt that final shot had come after the buzzer; its loud protest drew a technical foul, and Manhattan sank two free throws to make it 42-41.
Those kinds of things can make a huge difference – but in the fourth, the Panthers came out strong. A pair of free throws by Stiles followed by a three by Yanzick upped the lead to 47-41, a huge block by Williams got the fans cheering, and three-pointers by Stiles and McMaster made it 57-49.
Manhattan came as close as 60-58 with 58 seconds left, but four straight free throws by McMaster sealed a 66-60 win. Yanzick led the scoring with 23 points, Stiles added 14 and McMaster 12. Once again, free throws made the difference, with the Panthers hitting 21 of 27. And each team nailed nine three-pointers.
The Lady Panthers split their two games, falling to second-place Whitehall 56-41 and besting Manhattan 56-44.
Against Whitehall, a three by Emma Grange and a two and a free throw by Ashton Oxarart tied the score at 6, but Whitehall finished the first on top 11-6. Jefferson went to the charity stripe 11 times in the second quarter, and pulled to within one on a three-pointer by Rachel Van Blaricom with 3:05 left, but hot shooting by Whitehall’s Brynna Wolfe kept Whitehall in the lead, 28-20 at the half.
The third quarter was tight all the way. Down 35-23, Grange stole the ball and scored, Grace Jones scored and Abbie Youde added a basket to pull the Panthers to within five. Mykala Edmisten countered Whitehall’s two pointer, leaving Jefferson down 40-31 going into the last quarter. Jones and Laurynn Armstrong sank shots to keep the Panthers within 10, but the last two minutes saw Whitehall connect on five of six free throws to hold on for a 56-41 win. Van Blaricom and Jones each had 10 points to lead the Panthers.
Jefferson fared better against Manhattan, jumping out to an early 8-0 lead on baskets by Van Blaricom, Armstrong and Jones. The Tigers came back with a 10-2 run to knot the score at 10, but the Panthers answered with a 9-0 run led by Armstrong, who knocked down 11 points. Sam Zody finished the quarter with a basket to for a 21-15 lead.
The second saw Manhattan put in the first eight points to take a 23-21 lead, but Jefferson fought back for a one-point edge at the half. In the third, a nice pass from Mykala Edmisten to Youde helped the Panthers to a 41-39 lead. Then Jefferson turned it on in the fourth, led by Van Blaricom’s sharp free throw shooting; she made 7 of 8 in the quarter, as the Panthers outscored the Tigers 15-5 for a 56-44 victory. Van Blaricom topped the scoring with 23 points, while Armstrong added 15.
This week Jefferson travels to Three Forks on Friday and hosts Choteau on Saturday.
