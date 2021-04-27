Golf
The Panther golfers took second last Thursday at a meet in Anaconda. Luke Eckmann shot an 82 for seventh place, and Preston Field placed ninth with an 89. Celi Chapman continued her strong play, winning the girls’ title with an 87.
Overall, Missoula Loyola won the meet with a team score of 338. Jefferson, with 381, finished ahead of Anaconda, Broadwater, Eureka, and Florence/Carlton 411.
This week, the varsity golfers are scheduled to play at Cottonwood on Monday. It then travels to Three Forks on Thursday, then to White Sulphur Springs on Saturday, May 1. The latter may be canceled, so check with the school before traveling that day. May 3 is the Jefferson High meet at Bill Roberts golf course.
Track & Field
The track and field squad had a big day at Friday’s Manhattan Christian meet. The boys won the team crown with 78 points, topping a crowded field that included Manhattan, with 68, Broadwater with 62, and Manhattan Christian with 60.5.
And the lady Panthers took second with 65.33 points, trailing only Manhattan’s 88 and besting Manhattan Christian with 62, Twin Bridges with 57.67, and Broadwater with 51.
Among the girls, Clare Ronayne placed 5th in the 100 meters at 13.31; Hailee Stiles 6th in the 200, at 28.28, and third in the triple jump at 33’ 1.75”; MacKenzie Layng third in the 400 in 1:05.84; Grace Alexander fourth in the 100 hurdles in 17.70 and fifth in the 300 hurdles, 50.35; and Emma McCauley fifth in the 100 hurdles, 17.75.
The 4X100 relay team of Layng, Stiles, Alexander and Ronayne took second in 53.76, and the same team also placed second in the 4x400 in 4:21.24, Kai Taylor took third in the shot put at 33”1” and third in the discus at 92’5”. McCauley placed third in the pole vault at 7’, second in the triple jump at 33’2.25”, and tied for sixth with Stiles in the high jump at 4’6”.
For the boys, Joey Visser was second in the 100 at 11.54, second in the 200 at 23.29, and first in the 300 hurdles in 40.41. Braden Morris placed third in the 110 hurdles, second in the 300 hurdles in 41.39, and second in the javelin at 152’9.5”.
The 4X100 relay team had problems passing the baton and did not place, but Morris, Dylan Root, Michael Emter and won the 4x400 in 3:40.02. Wade Rykal did not equal his past distances this spring, but still won the shot put with a throw of 43’8.5”, and took 4th in the discus with 118’4”.
This week, the “tracksters” will be at the Butte Central meet on Saturday May 1. Start time is 10:00am.
Tennis
The lady Panther tennis team got in a lot of action over the weekend, despite snow and cold, at the Dawg Bite tournament, spread out over three locations in Helena.
Jefferson opened the actionby beating Red Lodge, 4-1. Morgan Knickerbocker defeated Emma Harris, 6-3, 6-2; Joelle Quigley defeated Azalia Berndt, 2-6, 6-5 7-2, 11-9; and Alixa Hayes defeated Lori Sibbett, 6-4, 6-3. In doubles, Shayna Williams and Ayden Springfield lost, 4-6, 3-6; but Riley Baird and Macee Marolo beat Ella Lake and Brynn Barker, 6-3, 6-4.
Against Cut Bank, the Panthers went 2-2. Sam Zody defeated Hailee Wing, 6-3, 3-6, 8-6; and Knickerbocker defeated Maddie Doney, 6-3, 6-3. In doubles Williams and Springfield lost to Samantha Viellett and Ashley Wong 2-6, 2-6; and Baird and Murolo lost to Hedley Cook and Reinie Halko, 2-6, 2-6.
Next up was a tough Broadwater squad. Zody lost to Lexi Howard, 5-7, 7-5, 5-7; Knickerbocker lost to Lynde 6-3, 4-6, 5-6, 5-7; Quigley lost to Angie Theriault, 2-6, 2-6; and Springfield defeated Kira Kyung 6-5, 2-6, 7-5. In doubles Williams and Baird lost to Emily Bird and Liz Collins4-6, 3-6; and Murolo and Hayes lost to Zoey Williams/Jade Martin 3-6, 2-6.
Then came Fairfield — and the going was even tougher. Zody lost to Olivia Copenhagen 5-7, 5-7; Knickerbocker lost to Marissa Lipf in a long battle 6-5, (7)-(5), 5-6, (2)-(7); Quigley lost to Dakota Gibson 3-6, 2-6; and Hayes lost to Shea Berg 4-6, 3-6. In doubles, Bella Abbott and Springfield lost to Madison Rosenbaum and Maya Wilson 2-6, 2-6; Williams and Baird lost to Emma Staigmiller and Quinn Christenson, 2-6, 2-6; Knickerbocker and Quigley lost to Lexis Danwalder and Darren Rogers 2-6, 4-6; and Hayes and Murolo lost to Brynlee Bakken and Kail Bouma 2-6, 2-6.
This week, the girls were set to play at Townsend on Tuesday and will be at Great Falls Friday and Saturday for the two-day Poplar tournament.
