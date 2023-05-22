Here we go again.
The Jefferson High boys’ track and field team repeated as winners of the Southern Division track meet on May 18, positioning themselves for a third consecutive state championship.
The Panthers weren’t as dominating as last year, when they literally ran away from the rest of the field. But their performance was strong enough: Their 105 points in Laurel bested Red Lodge, with 82.5, Broadwater (73), Joliet (44), and nine other schools.
The Lady Panthers took seventh place, their 36 points leaving them behind Huntley Project, which commanded the meet with 111 points, and then a tightly packed bunch of runners-up: Broadwater, Red Lodge, Manhattan, Columbus, and Colstrip.
All the Panthers who competed in Laurel qualified for the state meet this Friday and Saturday in Butte. That included Luke Oxarart, 4th in both the 100, at 11.71, and the 200, in 24.02. Luke Mest shone in the distance races, winning both the 1600 and 3200. And Dylan Root extended his hurdles streak, taking both the 110 and the 300 hurdles.
The 4x100 relay team of Luke Strizich, Root, Jace Oxarart and Luke Oxarart took 3rd in 44.40, Jace Oxarart, Jack Johnson, Root and Luke Oxarart placed 3rd in the 4x400 3:37.20.
In the field events, Dalton Noble won the shot put with a throw of 50' 3.25" and took second in the discus, at 128'10". Tavan McMaster took 4th in the shot put at 43' 4.75", and Dylan Stevens was 5th at 43' 4.50". Jace Oxarart was 2nd in the javelin, with a throw of 160' 5". And Hunter Stevens placed 3rd in the high jump, at 5' 10", and 6th in the triple jump, at 39' 9".
For the girls, Clare Ronayne ran 4th in the 100, in 13.13, and 6th in the 200, with 27.70. MacKenzie Layng was 5th in the 200, at 27.65, and 3rd in the javelin, with a throw of 116'. Emma McCauley placed 3rd in the 100 hurdles, at 16:48, tied for 6th in the high jump, at 4' 8", and was 5th in the long jump, at 16'2.50". Hanna Stevens took 6th in the 1600 in 5:50.75.
The 4x100 relay team of Maddy Averill, McCauley, Layng and Ronayne took second, and the 4x400 team of Ronayne, Stevens, Arena Faler and Layng took 3rd, in 4:19.56,
Good luck, Panthers, at State!
