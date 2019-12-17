What’s the best way to start the basketball season? How about against two of the toughest opponents in the state?
Jefferson High began its 2019-20 campaign last weekend at the 24th annual Imerys Tournament in Three Forks – and the boys had the fortune, good or otherwise, to draw Fairfield and Huntley Project, both of them likely top 10 Class B teams.
The Panthers’ Friday game against Fairfield went south quickly. The Eagles scored the first seven points before Josiah Williams put the first Panther points on the board and Avery Stiles followed with a two. Jefferson pulled to within a point on baskets by Tyler Harrington and Braden Morris, but the next eight points went to Fairfield, fueling a 21-11 margin after one.
Still down by 12 with 5:29 left in the second, the Panthers started chipping away at the lead: Trent McMaster scored, Stiles poured in seven points in less than two minutes, Harrington added a two and Jaxson Yanzick scored with 10 seconds left to cut the deficit to 37-28 at the half.
But in the third period, the Panthers were outscored, 19-11. And while Jefferson made a push in the final period, Fairfield came away with the 68-55 victory. Stiles led Jefferson with 22 points, Yanzick added 10, and Harrington and McMaster each had six.
On Saturday the Panthers faced Huntley Project. The Red Devils, probably a top-three team this year, boast front-court players of 6’5”, 6’4” and 6’7” – much taller than Jefferson’s big guys. Once again, the Panthers fell behind early and then fought back, with Stiles hitting a two and then a three, Williams coming up with a block, and Joey Visser making a three. Still, at the end of one, Huntley Project was up, 18-9 – and a Panther cold streak in the second helped the Red Devils to a 44-20 halftime margin.
Harrington hit a three to start the third, Williams followed with a two, and McMaster a two to pull to 46-27, but Project answered with a run to take a 61-29 lead going into the final eight minutes. The final: 72-45. McMaster and Visser led the Panthers in this one with 11 each.
Meanwhile, the Lady Panthers were enjoying quite a different draw – winning their first game of the year by 60-17 over Twin Bridges. Jefferson struck quickly: Mykala Edmisten hit a free throw, Grace Jones added a two, and a steal by Aston Oxarart led to another Jones basket and a 5-0 start. After a steal and score by Rachel Van Blaricom, it was 11-6 after one quarter.
The Panthers blew the game open with a 17-3 run in the second, capped by a pair of free throws by Sam Zody to seal a 28-9 halftime lead. Abbie Youde and Hailee Stiles both scored to make it 46-15 after three, and the subs took over in the fourth, with Dakota Edmisten, Grace Alexander, Rebecca Nelson and Olivia Lyon all contributing points. Every Panther scored in this one; Van Blaricom led the way with 15, Jones added eight, and Nelson and Alexander each had six.
The Lady Panthers’ Saturday contest, against Anaconda, was a different story. Oxarart got things started with a steal and score in the first 27 seconds, and Van Blaricom hit a two and then a three to give Jefferson a 7-2 lead in the first four minutes. The Panthers clung to a 11-10 lead after one quarter, and a steal and score by Oxarart made it 14-13, with 5:53 left in the second.
But the Panthers struggled to score in the next four minutes, and found themselves down by three at the half. And the third quarter proved decisive: Anaconda built a 10-point lead in the first three minutes and ran to a 40-26 lead by the buzzer. The final: 51-36, Anaconda. Van Blaricom led the Panthers with eight points, Jones added six, and Laurynn Armstrong scored five.
Jefferson travels to Whitehall on Thursday and hosts Manhattan on Friday, both conference counters.
