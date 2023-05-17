Jefferson High’s track and field squads started into their post-season on Friday, May 12, and the results looked a lot like those from the previous two years.
The Panther boys cruised to the team title at the District 5B track meet in Belgrade, scoring 179 points to easily best Manhattan (110.5), Broadwater (103.5), Sweet Grass County (62), Three Forks (51.5), and Whitehall (18.5). The Lady Panthers took second, their 101.5 team points falling short of Broadwater’s 141.5, but topping Manhattan (99.5), Three Forks (76.5), Sweet Grass County (70), and Whitehall (36).
The top six finishers in each event qualified for this Thursday’s Division meet in Laurel. For the girls, that included Clare Ronayne, who won the 100 meters in 13.00, placed third in the 200 at 27.25, and was 6th in the 400 at 1:04.00. MacKenize Layng took 5th in the 100 at 27.77.
Renae Parker won the 1600 meters, while Hanna Stevens finished 4th in 5:53.01. Emma McCauley placed 2nd in the 100 meter hurdles in 16.53. The team of Maddy Averill, McCauley, Layng and Ronayne won the 4x100 hurdles in 51.61, and Ronayne, Stevens, Arena Faler and Layng took the 4x400 in 4:20.60.
In field events, Haleigh Henschel placed third in the shot put with a throw of 29’ 9.50”, while Joslyn Buckley took second in the discus at 92’ 7”. Layng won the javelin throw with a throw of 119’ 4”. McCauley took 6th in the high jump at 4’ 6”, second in the long jump at 15’ 9.50” and third in the triple jump at 32’ 8.75”. Maddy Averill was 6th in the triple jump at 32’.
For the boys, Luke Oxarart took second in both the 100, at 11:55, and the 200, at 23.92. Jace Oxarart was 4th in the 100 at 11.69. In the 400, Jack Johnson placed 4th in 54.64; and at 800, McKenon Boyd was 4th in 2:14.51. Luke Mest won both the 1600, in 4:35.14, and the 3200, in 10:13.26.
Dylan Root kept his hurdles win streak going, taking both the 110 meter race, in 15.10, and the 300, in 40.32. The team of Luke Strizich, Root, Jace Oxarart and Luke Oxarart won the 4x100 relay with a time of 44.27, while Jace Oxarart, Johnson, Root and Luke Oxarart won the 4x400 in 3:37.43.
Hunter Stevens won the high jump at 6’, while Zach Anderson tied for 4th at 5’4”. John Armstrong took second in the pole vault at 10’, and Cooper Mikesell was 4th at 9’6”. Strizich took third in the long jump at 19’9.50”. Stevens won the triple jump at 41’ 6.75”, with Strizich just behind at 41’2.50”.
Dalton Noble won the discus with a throw of 138’2”, while Tavan McMaster took third with 122’ 10” and Kaynen Martin 6th with 110’5”. Jace Oxarart won the javelin with a throw of 147’ 5”, and Noble won the shot put at 48’ 6”.
Good luck in Laurel, Panthers!
Tennis
The Jefferson High boys and girls tennis teams competed against Valley and Superior in Missoula on Friday, May 12. The girls defeated Superior 2-1. Mikayla Murolo won her matches 8-6 and 6-3, respectively. Arrate Barbarias won her matches by a score of 6-3 each round. Valley was a more challenging opponent, as Jefferson fell 1-5. Izaak Luhrsen won his match, 8-3.
