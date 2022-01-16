Thursday, Jan. 13, was the annual Jefferson High School Booster Club’s “Pack the House Night,” billed this year as “Whiteout”—and Jefferson High’s gym was, in fact, a sea of white for the evening’s basketball games against Powell County, with most every fan dressed in white.
Whether that influenced the outcome, we’ll never know—but both Panther teams dominated their visitors from Deer Lodge. The boys played first and wasted no time, jumping out to a 9-0 lead with Trent McMaster hitting an old fashioned 3-pointer. Wade Rykal, Tyler Harrington and Jake Genger added points and the Panthers were up 16-8 at the end of one.
A nice assist from Harrington to Rykal padded Jefferson’s lead to 23-10 in the second, and Hyrum Parke’s basket made it 34-15 at the half. Subbing freely, the Panthers took a 41-18 lead after a pair of baskets by Genger, then Luke Eckmann made it 46-20. Every Panther saw action: Dylan Root made it 53-22, a behind-the-back pass from Harrington to Luke Oxarart for a lay-in made it 57-24, and Parke finished it off with a pair of baskets to make the final 61-27. McMaster was high scorer with 17, while Genger added 11.
The Lady Panthers also started fast and never let up. Rachel Van Blaricom drove the floor and laid in basket after basket as Jefferson built an early 12-2 lead. Brynna Wolfe added a pair of 3-pointers, MacKenzie Layng added a 3-pointer, and after eight minutes, it was 22-5, Jefferson.
The offense continued to click in the second and the defense clamped down. Layng nailed two 3-pointers and Wolfe added another, and four other Panthers scored while holding the Wardens scoreless. At the half, it was 43-5.
Cia Stuber led the Panthers in the third with 5 points, and Emma McCauley and Dakota Edmisten pitched in to make it 57-11 after three. With the 40-point mercy rule in effect, the clock kept running, and the Panthers cruised to a 67-18 win. With all the 12 players seeing action, Van Blaricom led with 17 points; Wolfe had 14, and Layng 12.
On Saturday, the Panthers traveled to Townsend to meet Broadwater High. Harrington started the boys’ scoring with a 3-pointer, and Eckmann and McMaster gave Jefferson an early 7-5 edge. But Townsend stormed back to take a 13-8 lead. Wade Rykal scored inside with Bulldog players all over him, then did it again to keep the score close, but Broadwater finished the quarter with a 19-12 lead.
Buckets in the second by Harrington, Genger, and Tom Meyer kept it close, but the hot shooting of Broadwater’s Trey Hoveland put the Bulldogs up 36-23 at the half. The Panthers chipped away in the third, and they made a run early in the fourth to pull within 10 points, at 45-39. But that was as close as it would get, as the Bulldogs pulled out the win, 60-49. Harrington led the Panthers with 15 points. Genger added 12 and Rykal 11.
The Lady Panthers rolled to a 67-17 win that evening. Van Blaricom stole the ball, went the length of the floor, and laid it in to start a Panther run. Edmisten followed with a basket and Jefferson took an 18-12 lead after one.
Then the defense clamped down, holding the Bulldogs scoreless in the second while Van Blaricom led five Panthers in scoring 22 points. At the half, it was 40-12. And in the third, Stuber scored 7 of the Panthers' 11 points, as Jefferson padded the lead to 51-15.
None of the Panther starters played in the fourth quarter. But Cameron Toney put in 6 points in a matter of minutes, McCauley added 5, Arena Faler 4, Jessie Harris 2, and Izzy Morris 1—and the defense again was nearly seamless. Van Blaricom led the scoring with 15, while Stuber added 11, and Morris 9.
