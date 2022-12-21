It was a packed weekend for Jefferson High’s basketball squads as they wound down 2022 with games three days in a row. Early in the season, we’re starting to get a sense of how these teams can play – and it looks promising.
On Thursday, Dec. 15, the Panthers hosted in-county rival Whitehall. For the boys, it was a low-scoring affair. The Panthers got on the board first with baskets from Dalton Noble and Mike Emter, then Whitehall answered with a 6-0 run before Kael Hesford hit a free throw and Hunter Stevens scored to put Jefferson up 9-6 after one.
Both teams struggled to get the ball to fall in the second. Zach Zody scored seven, but the team totaled just nine for the period. Fortunately, Whitehall only scored four, and Jefferson went into the half with an 18-10 lead.
Whitehall’s drought continued in the third, and the Panthers cruised to a 34-13 lead. The Trojans finally found the basket in the final period, but their comeback was too little, too late. The Panthers took the win, 47-41. Zody led all scorers with 19 points, while Noble had 10, Stevens 5, Tyler McGrady 4, and Hesford 2.
It did not take long for the Lady Panthers to take control of the game against Whitehall. An early block by Cameron Toney set the tone, followed by a free throw by Toney. MacKenzie Layng and Izzy Morris got hot, hitting three-pointers, followed by a two-pointer by Arena Faler, putting the Panthers up 9-2. Layng followed with a pair of free throws, and Faler scored another field goal to make the score 13-2. Austie May hit a three, too. By the end of the first quarter the Panthers led 16-5. Izzy Morris scored to start the second, and the Panthers went on a 24-2 run to take a 40-7 lead at the half. The Panthers went into the fourth quarter with a commanding 49-17 lead. Jessie Harris hit three of four free throws in the fourth, Haleigh Henschel hit a three-pointer and the Panthers went on to win the game 63-30.
May led the Panthers with 17 points, Morris scored 15 points, Layng had 13 points and Faler added four points. Every girl on the team scored.
The Panthers traveled to Anaconda on Friday, Dec. 16. Zody started the game with a single-handed seven-point streak, but Anaconda answered with a five-point run. An NBA-length three by Hesford made it 10-5, and Emter’s three pushed the margin to 14-5. But then the flow changed; Anaconda surged, and the Panther’s lead was just 18-15 at the first buzzer. The Copperheads kept up the pace in the second, and they went into the half up 34-38.
Zody started the third with a basket and Noble came up with a big block, but the Panthers’ continuing cold spell left them down 47-32 as the period ended. And Anaconda iced the game in the fourth with a 17-8 run, taking the win 64-40. Zody led the Panthers again with 12 points, while Emter had 10, McGrady and Noble each had four, Hesford and Colt Tietje three, Stevens two, and Dylan Root one.
The Lady Panthers also played in Anaconda. This was an exciting game to watch as both teams were playing hard and hitting baskets. The Panthers were down to start 2-7. Layng had the range dialed in, dominating offensively on her way to 36 points in the game. Her efforts gave the Panthers the lead at halftime, 36-33. Morris took over in the third quarter, scoring nine of the Panthers’ 19 points, helping the Panthers take a 53-50 lead heading into the final eight minutes of play.
The final quarter was a wild one, as both schools were on the edge of their seats. The teams were tied four times with the lead changing hands seven times. With the Lady Panthers holding a 76-74 lead, Layng stepped to the free throw line and hit two free throws to give the panthers a 78-74 win. It was a great game to watch that kept the crowd cheering from both sides. Layng led all scorers with her season-high 36 points, which included seven three pointers and a remarkable 13-15 from the charity stripe. Her 36-point total is one point shy of the 37-point school record held by Rachael Van Blaricom.
On Saturday, Dec. 17 the Panthers were back in the Panther gym, this time facing Manhattan — and tired legs were showing for the boys. Jefferson went up 5-3 on baskets by Emter and Noble, but the Tigers surged to a 16-10 lead after the first quarter. Things got worse in the second quarter, as the Panthers were outscored 21-8.
Jefferson sliced three points off the Manhattan lead in the third quarter, then outscored the Tigers 15-13 in the final period – but they couldn’t make up the difference. Final: 61-47, Manhattan.
Emter led Jefferson this time with 16 points. Zody scored 13, Noble six, Hesford five, Stevens four, and McGrady three. The Panthers hit just 10 of 25 free throws.
The Lady Panthers were also back home Dec. 17, where they rolled over Manhattan, 47-29. However, they were noticeably tired after playing three games in three days this early in the season. By the end of the first quarter, they were trailing 5-9. It was an unusual quarter, as both teams had one player who scored in the quarter.
Morris led the Panthers in the second, hitting five of her eight free-throws as well as a two-pointer, giving the Panthers an 18-12 lead at the half.
Morris kept the Panthers in the game by scoring six of her nine points in the third, helping the Panthers hold a seven-point lead going into the final quarter.
The fourth quarter was a game-changer, playing without Layng, who sprained her ankle. Morris took over with 11 of the Panthers’ 20 fourth-quarter points, giving the team a 47-29 win. Morris led all scorers with 24 points.
The Panthers were scheduled to close out the year with a trip to Three Forks on Dec. 20. The Holiday break starts Dec. 22.
