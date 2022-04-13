Six Jefferson High School athletes signed to continue playing their respective sports in college at a ceremony held at the school April 7. From left: Wade Rykal (University of Montana, track and field), Joey Visser (University of Montana, football), Brooklyn Pancoast (St. Anselm College, ice hockey), Rachel Van Blaricom (MSU-Northern, basketball), Trent McMaster (UM-Western, basketball) and Luke Eckmann (Washington-Jefferson, golf).
Panther athletes sign with college teams
- By Quinne Shultz, reporter
