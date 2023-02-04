Ennis

Panther Izzy Morris goes up for a shot against Ennis on Feb. 2.

Jefferson High’s basketball squads played their last home games of the season Thursday. That made it Senior Night, where fourth-year players were honored with their families in a pre-game ceremony. A near-capacity crowd cheered for Jessie Harris, Izzy Morris, Austie May and Emma McCauley making their final appearances in Boulder. Senior boys were Caleb Smartnick, Zach Zody, Mickael Emter and Dylan Root.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.