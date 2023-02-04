Jefferson High’s basketball squads played their last home games of the season Thursday. That made it Senior Night, where fourth-year players were honored with their families in a pre-game ceremony. A near-capacity crowd cheered for Jessie Harris, Izzy Morris, Austie May and Emma McCauley making their final appearances in Boulder. Senior boys were Caleb Smartnick, Zach Zody, Mickael Emter and Dylan Root.
Then, it was time for some basketball action against visiting Ennis, a non-conference rival. The girls started the game on a cold spell and fell behind early: MacKenzie Layng hit a three, and Arena Faler stole the ball and covered the length of the floor for a layup — but those were the only points the Panthers could muster, as they trailed 12-5 at the end of one.
Austie May started the second quarter with a basket, but the shots just were not falling for the Panthers, who fell behind 20-10. Then, they started clawing back: Cameron Toney scored and Izzy Morris closed out the quarter with a pair of baskets to make it 21-16 at the half.
And when the buzzer sounded to start the second half, Jefferson came out a different team. Three-pointers by Layng, May, and Morris gave the Panthers a 22-21 lead, and Emma McCauley made it 35-27 with 8 minutes to play. A pair of free throws in the final quarter by Morris gave the Panthers a 45-37 lead and they hung on for the win, 45-41.
Izzy Morris led the Panthers with 12 points, while Layng had 11, May 9, McCauley and Faler 4, Toney 3, and Jessie Morris 2. Ennis is a class C school now but next year it will move up to Class B — so we’ll probably be seeing more of the Mustangs. (Jefferson is knocking at the door to move up to A in a year or so.)
The boys’ game started slowly, with no scoring for the first two minutes. Ennis finally put int he first basket, and Zach Zody answered with a three —but the Panthers struggled to get much to fall, going into the second quarter down 11-6.
Dalton Noble scored to start the second and came up with a big block, then took an assist from Zody to pull the Panthers to within one point. Mike Emter scored to make it 15-13, but the lead changed hands several times before Kael Hesford swished a very long 3-pointer to leave the Panthers down just two, 21-19, at the half.
Hesford found the range in the third, hitting a free throw, two 3-pointers and a two to put the Panthers up 28-24. Hunter Stevens’ three made it 36-30, and Colt Tietje scored at the end of the third to make it 38-30.
Hesford started the fourth with a three, then followed with a two to pad the Panther lead to 43-30. Zody’s two 3-pointers made it 54-39 and the Panthers went on to win, 56-43. Hesford led the scoring with 21 points, while Zody had 14, Noble 8 points to go with 16 rebounds and 7 blocked shots, Stevens and Emter 5, Tietje 2, and Tyler McGrady 1.
The Panthers play their last regular season game this Saturday, Feb. 11, at Townsend. The District 5B tournament is Feb. 16-18 at the Belgrade special events center.
