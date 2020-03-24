Two weeks ago, the joint girls and boys State basketball tournament was cut short in the face of the coronavirus emergency – the first time the Montana High School Association had ever done so. The decision came on the Friday night, before Saturday’s finals – so, also for the first time, the semi-final winners were named co-champions.
That distinctive outcome caused me to reflect on championships past. The records for organized basketball in Montana go back to 1911; in that year, when there was just one classification, Billings beat Anaconda 27-20 for the title. Anaconda came back the next year to top Flathead, 49-13, for the championship; and Sweet Grass County took the third crown, 26-14 over Billings. (Scores were much lower in those early years than now: In 1923, Custer County beat Missoula by all of 11-6 for the title.)
In 1933 the State was split into two divisions. Park beat Bozeman 42-27 in Class A that year, and Butte took Anaconda 21-19 for the Class B trophy. Then, in 1950 the State expanded to three classes. In Class A, Butte Central beat Helena, 63-59, while Fort Benton beat Fairfield, 59-51, in Class B and Nashua edged Whitehall, 40-39, for Class C.
In 1956 Montana went to four divisions, creating the large-school AA class. It briefly went back to three in 1964, in an attempt to curb travel by grouping smaller schools with nearby bigger schools. But the four-division hierarchy returned in 1970 has stayed unchanged to this day. Only once has a team reached the century mark in the state playoffs. That came in 1983 when Park High whipped Powell County, 104-64. Park High almost did it again when it nipped Butte Central 99-97 for the 1985 class A championship.
But coaches started to discover that defense could win games, too. Jefferson High School, under Hall of Fame Coach Dick Norden, was a master at teaching defense. His Panthers won the 1983 Class B title by 38-36 over Fairfield, before the three-point shot was put into effect.
Lodge Grass put together a string of great Class B teams in the 1980s. It beat Red Lodge, 62-58, for the 1980 title; finished second in 1981 to Frenchtown, 58-63; edged Circle, 58-55, for the 1982 crown; lost to Chinook, 66-67, in the 1986 final; and won three straight championships from 1988 to 1990, the last coming over Whitehall, 94-72.
Then Fairfield took over, winning five Class B titles from 1991-1997 — beating Conrad, 56-53, in 1991; Conrad again in 1992 by 53-51; Columbus in 1994, 76-63; Arlee in 1995, 58-46; and Glasgow in 1997, 73-60. It raised the trophy again in 2004, beating Forsyth, 71-63; and added one more in 2009, by 64-60 over Shelby. It leads Class B with nine total state championships; Cut Bank has eight.
The Eagles had a chance to win it all again this year, before the tournament was cut short. They settled for sharing the championship with Lodge Grass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.