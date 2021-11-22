Montana high school football officially ended last weekend with state championships in Class A, B and C eight-man and six-man.
Florence-Carlton, which eliminated Jefferson High on the way to the final, won its first Class-B title in convincing fashion, walloping Bigfork 48-0 in the championship game. Florence-Carlton ended the year with the state’s highest offensive average, 43.8 points per game, as well as the fewest points allowed, 7.3 per game. The Falcons were undefeated in the regular season, and defeated Cut Bank, 37-0, Columbus, 28-8, and Jefferson, 51-7 in the playoffs.
In Class A, Hamilton defeated Laurel 21-7 in the title game, capping an undefeated 11-0 campaign. Thompson Falls which plays class B in all other sports, took the Class C 8-man title by 40-8 over Drummond-Phillipsburg; it also went undefeated for the season. And Froid-Lake won the Class C 6-man crown with a 43-0 thrashing of Dutton-Brady.
Back at Jefferson High, basketball and wrestling squads started practice on Nov. 18. With excellent turnout in all sports, look for an exciting year from both girls and boys. Wrestling sees its first action Dec. 3–4 in Whitehall, while the basketball junior varsity and varsity teams travel to Red Lodge Dec. 10–11 for a season-opening tournament.
