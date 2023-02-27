Both Jefferson High basketball teams will face a long road in this week’s Southern Division basketball tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings.
Long haul in Billings: Panthers continue their quest for State
- By Dan Sturdevant
Montana has three divisions in Class B: the South, which includes Jefferson, has 18 teams; the West and East have 12 each. This year, the South will send four teams to the state championship, while the West and East will send two each. That allocation rotates yearly in an attempt to fairly reflect, over time, the number of schools in each division.
By taking third at the District 5B tournaments, the Panthers are faced with at least one extra game to make it to the top four. The boys will take on Huntley Project in a play-in contest Wednesday, Mar. 1, at 11:30 a.m.; the winner will play Lame Deer on Thursday at 2:30 p.m.
Likewise, the Lady Panthers will play Shepherd at 10 a.m. Wednesday for the right to face Baker on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. The winner of that game moves on to the semifinals.
The South Division tournaments are always very competitive and a lot of fun to watch. If you can make it to Billings to cheer on the Panthers, you won’t be disappointed. Good luck JHS!
Meanwhile, it’s hard to believe with the snow we have been getting, but spring sports are fast approaching. Practices for track and field, tennis, and golf start Mar. 13, two days after the state basketball championship game in Great Falls.
