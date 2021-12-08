Leo Anderson is hard to beat

Leo Anderson does not cast an imposing figure. At 5 foot, 9 inches and just 113 pounds, he has the string-bean look of a team manager rather than someone who will rip your feet out from under you.
Which, of course, he can. Since 2019, Anderson has been Jefferson High’s most accomplished wrestler. In that time, he has won 115 matches, 83 by pins, and lost just 23; he is on track to easily best the school win record of 137. Competing in the 103-pound class, he has finished fourth, third, and second, respectively, in the last three State tournaments.
“Leo is an especially driven athlete,” says Panther coach Troy Humphrey. “He’s very passionate and he enjoys success.”
So, here is the question for 2022: Can Anderson dial up that success one more notch? Can he end his high school wrestling career with a state championship?
Anderson, who lives in East Helena, started wrestling in second grade, and kept it up until losing interest in junior high school. He wasn’t expecting to return to the sport—but after he started at Jefferson High, word got out that he knew his way around a mat. “It’s a small school,” he says. “They found out.”
That worked out pretty well. Humphrey got a top-flight competitor at 103 pounds, and Anderson rediscovered the joy he took in the sport. “I love the adrenaline rush when you go out there. It’s just you and the other wrestler.”
Anderson won 40 matches in his freshman year, and 42 the next, tying a school season record. At last year’s state tournament, he took three matches by pins before falling to Three Forks’ Brayden Linville in the final.
“I go into every match with a clear head, and hope I don’t get caught early.” Like his teammates, he comes up with a game plan based on what he knows about his competitor, then tries to execute. “I’m just focused on what I need to do, and what we’ve practiced all week.”
Anderson has grown a bit — enough, this year, to put him in the 113-pound class. Can he extend his run at the higher weight? Will he go the distance at State? “I hope,” he says, “that I can finally finish it off.”
