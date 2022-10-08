The Lady Panther volleyball teams traveled to Big Timber to take on the Sheepherders, sweeping all three teams in just three sets. Throughout the event, the Lady Panthers squad proved their skill with a multiple bouts of successful serving.
The Lady Panthers' C-team set the momentum for the match-up with a win 25-7, 25-16 and 15-4. In the first set, freshman Aubrey Rosenbaum served 19 consecutive times early on, giving the Lady Panthers a significant lead over the Herders.
The JV team kept up the C-team's pace claiming the win with set scores of 25-10, 25-3 and 15-7. Rosenbaum repeated her serving success in the JV team with nine consecutive serves in the first set. Using the lead set by Rosenbaum, Avery Popp served seven consecutive times, allowing Brooklynn Miller to finish the set with just two more serves.
In the second set, freshman Maia Walters 9served 13 times, once again putting Miller in the position to bring the team home with five serves.
Following a breast cancer awareness presentation, the varsity Lady Panthers took to the court.
Junior Maria West kept up the serving success with an ace bringing the team to 11 points compared to the Herders' four.
After siding out, senior Emma McCauley -- playing as the Panthers' libero -- recovered the ball with a kill, bringing the team up 12-5. Junior Arena Faler immediately echoed the act with a kill, assisted by freshman Ryian Eveland.
Faler earned another two kills before the Lady Panthers claimed the first set 25-13.
Jumping immediately into the second set, junior MacKenzie Layng taped the ball for a kill against the Herders, bringing the Panthers' to 1-2.
Following some back and forth points, junior Maddie Averill received the ball to serve at 15-15. Averill broke the tie with an ace, followed by another which put the Lady Panthers up 18-15.
Manning the front row, sophomore Cameron Toney and junior Clara Genger defended the lead with a kill by Toney and a shared block by the two.
Sophomore Erica Shields tipped the ball for a kill to win the set 25-13.
Eager to secure the win, Eveland blocked an attack by the Herders claiming the first point of the third set for the Panthers. Shields served an ace for the next point.
Faler and Genger blocked another attempted attack bringing the set score up 8-1.
Using a fireball sent over by the Herders, Genger jumped up to smack the ball down, bringing the team to 10-2.
The Lady Panthers claimed the third set 25-13.
Lady Panther volleyball is set to play the Whitehall Trojans on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 4 p.m. before going on to participate in Butte Central's Blocktoberfest Tournament over the weekend.
