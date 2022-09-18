The Lady Panthers volleyball team secured its third consecutive win on Saturday evening against their Jefferson County neighbors, the Whitehall Trojans.
Although the varsity Panthers opened strong, the Trojans refused to let the point deficit grow significantly -- until sophomore Erica Shields got her second round of serving. Shields secured seven consecutive serves.
In the second set, junior Haleigh Henschel echoed her teammates' achievement with six consecutive serves.
The Trojans battled back in the third set, targeting even an inch of open court.
The Lady Panthers were able to claim the match in four sets: 25-11, 25-14, 22-25 and 25-19.
Sophomore Cameron Toney led the attack on the trojans with 21 kills throughout the course of the match. Junior MacKenzie Layng provided 27 assists to the team. Layng's extra assists went to fellow junior Arena Faler, who earned several well-placed kills.
Senior Emma McCauley, libero for the Lady Panthers, earned five aces and led the team in defense with 22 digs. Aiding McCauley in defense was Junior Clara Genger and freshman Ryian Eveland with three blocks each.
Senior Brook Eveland also received several digs during the match.
The junior varsity and C-team were also able to secure their matches against the Trojans, finishing the job in just three sets each.
C-team set scores: 25-4, 25-14 and 15-11
JV set scores: 25-19, 25-12 and 15-17
