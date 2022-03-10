Let the box score show that Rachel Van Blaricom did pretty much as she wanted Thursday afternoon in Bozeman, scoring 35 points to lead Jefferson High’s girls basketball squad to a 61-55 first-round victory over Bigfork High at the Class B state championship tournament.
The box score wasn’t wrong: Bigfork couldn’t keep up with Van Blaricom, who shredded the Valkyrie defense all game long for layups and short jumpers. But this was, in fact, a complete team effort for the Lady Panthers. “Probably their best game all season,” said coach Sarah Layng afterwards. Added point guard Brynna Wolfe: “This is the team we’ve wanted to be all year.”
It was a good moment to realize that ambition. Bigfork came into Bozeman 21-1 on the season and ranked number two in Montana by MaxPreps. They’re a big team, two inches taller than the Panthers at most positions.
But “their size didn’t bother us,” as senior guard Cia Stuber said. Jefferson’s defense closed up the lane to Bigfork’s guards and stayed tough under the basket. The Panthers actually outrebounded the Valkyries, 30-26, led by Van Blaricom’s seven boards.
And at the other end, quickness beat size. Wolfe, Van Blaricom and Izzy Morris handled the Valkyrie press. The Panthers’ passing was crisp and mostly on target. And beyond Van Blaricom’s heroics, Dakota Edmisten (5 points) and MacKenzie Layng (7) routinely penetrated along the baseline.
The win puts Jefferson into the state semifinals Friday at 3:30 p.m. They’ll take on Malta High, the top seed from the Northern Division, which dispatched Columbus in Thursday’s opening game, 47-40.
