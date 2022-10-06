221012 PHOTO JHS Volleyball ELIZA-1

Arena Faler spikes the ball while MacKenzie Layng and Emma McCauley cover her during a match against Townsend on Oct. 6.

 (Eliza McLaughlin / The Monitor)

Lady Panthers volleyball traveled to Townsend to take on the Broadwater Bulldogs on Thursday, Oct. 6, eager to receive vengeance for their loss to the team earlier in the season.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.