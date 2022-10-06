Lady Panthers volleyball traveled to Townsend to take on the Broadwater Bulldogs on Thursday, Oct. 6, eager to receive vengeance for their loss to the team earlier in the season.
Following the JV and C-teams' victories against the Bulldogs, the varsity Lady Panthers carried on the momentum as they took to the court.
The Lady Panthers showed the Bulldogs that they meant business, early on with a block stuffed by freshman Ryian Eveland and a well-placed tip by junior Arena Faler.
Senior Emma McCauley took dig after dig, defending the Lady Panthers territory with 45 digs throughout the night.
After an intense first set where both teams had used all their timeouts before reaching 20 points, the Lady Panthers pulled out a win 25-22.
Eveland echoed the first set with a big block early on in the second. After dropping a few points to the Bulldogs, sophomore Cameron Toney killed the ball to bring the team to 7-8, repeating the shot at 8-12.
With another two kills by Faler and a block by Eveland, the team finished just short of the Bulldogs with a score of 18-25.
Like the other sets, Eveland started off with another big block. Eveland went on to assist Faler with a kill to side out at 2-5.
Struggling to gain their footing, the Lady Panthers dropped the third set 15-25.
The Bulldogs ran away with the fourth set, leaving the Lady Panthers trailing 8-23. Sophomore Erica Shields served to bring the team to 13-23, before the Bulldogs reached a final score of 25-13.
Junior MacKenzie Layng earned a total of 12 assists throughout the evening, leading to 12 kills by Faler.
The C-team set the pace for the evening, sweeping the Bulldogs 25-19, 25-13 and 15-13.
The JV team echoed the sweep in three sets of their own with a scores of 25-17, 25-19 and 15-8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.