The Jefferson Lady Panthers fell to the Townsend Bulldogs during their brawl on Thursday.
The C-team opened the night for the Panther's attack. After a slew of missed serves which allowed the Bulldogs to get ahead and win the first set 11-25, the Panthers regrouped and refocused to claim the second set 25-17.
The C-team, comprised mainly of freshman, fell short in the third set with a score of 12-15 and lost the match in the fourth 5-15.
The junior varsity girls, seeking vengeance for their younger teammates, swept the Bulldogs in three sets earning scores of 25-11, 25-17 and 15-10.
As the varsity Lady Panthers took the court, the gym filled with a roar of excitement emanating from brightly dressed student section. Despite a valiant effort, the Panthers were unable to beat their rivals, losing the match 19-25, 9-25 and 16-25.
Senior Emma McCauley led the Panthers with 12 digs while sophomore Cameron Toney brought the heat with 10 kills, eight of which were assisted by setter MacKenzie Layng.
The Lady Panthers will return to their home court on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. to take on the Sweet Grass Sheepherders.
(0) comments
