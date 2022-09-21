The Lady Panthers volleyball team traveled to Three Forks to take on the Wolves in the two teams' second showdown this season, blocking the opposing team from a win in five sets.
The Lady Panthers entered the match and took off running, finishing the first set 25-14. The Panthers fell in the second set 22-25 after the Wolves poked holes in their defense.
A nail-biter third set took advantage of no cap on score as the two teams went back and forth for the win. The Lady Panthers came out on top, winning the set 32-30 and losing the fourth 21-25.
After losing the serve 14-11 in the fifth set, freshman Ryian Eveland blocked the Wolves' final attack and claimed the match for the Lady Panthers.
Sophomore Cameron Toney led the charge against the Wolves with 23 kills, 22 of which were assisted by junior MacKenzie Layng. Eveland also had a surprise set to Toney during the match, resulting in the Wolves hitting the ball out of bounds.
Senior Emma McCauley and junior Clara Genger headed up the team's defense during the match. McCauley earned 38 digs while Genger had eight successful blocks.
The Lady Panthers will take on the Columbus Cougars on Thursday, Sept. 22 for their 2022 homecoming match. The C-team will kick-off the event at 4 p.m. with the JV and varsity teams to follow after. Fans are encouraged to wear white in support of the team.
