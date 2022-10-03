Jefferson High was alive with action on Saturday as eight schools took part in a varsity and JV tournament, with both the Lady Panther teams fairing well throughout the day.
The varsity Lady Panthers finished in sixth place after earning 145 points throughout the day.
Huntley Project and Colstrip claimed the top two positions, with Huntley claiming the championship.
In the JV gym, the Lady Panthers started off strong in a match against Choteau. After earning 42 points in the Choteau match -- matches consisted of two sets to 21 points and winners were determined by total number of points earned throughout the tournament -- the JV Lady Panthers went on to earn another 42 points against Joliet.
In the JV team's final match against Florence, the Lady Panthers battled back from a significant deficit, but dropped the set 19-21. Florence also took the second set and claimed the tournament win with 122 points overall.
The Jefferson JV team came in second with 117 points.
Lady Panther volleyball will travel to Townsend on Thursday, Oct. 6 to take on the Broadwater Bulldogs before traveling to Big Timber on Saturday, Oct. 8 for a face-off with the Sheepherders.
