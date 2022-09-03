Jefferson High’s varsity and junior varsity volleyball teams came out on top in their individual brackets during the Manhattan High School Shake, Rattle and Roll Tournament on Saturday.
The morning started early with pool play for both teams. The varsity girls‘ first match was against Butte Central, to whom they lost. The team went on to beat Manhattan’s JV followed by losses to Townsend, Bridger and Ennis.
Having won only one of their pool play matches, the team was seated in the Silver Bracket. Here the Lady Panthers rallied together as a team to conquer Manhattan JV and Whitehall. In the championship match against Butte Central, the Lady Panthers hit spike after spike, earning them first place in the bracket.
The Panther JV team began their winning streak with an exhibition match against Ennis and formal pool play matches against Ennis and Bridger.
After being placed in the JV gold bracket, the team faced off against Bridget again and won, securing their spot in the championship match against Columbus.
The JV Lady Panthers ran away with the first set 25-15 and dropped the second 23-25. The team battled back in the third set to win 15-3.
The Panthers will return to their home court on Thursday, Sept. 8 to take on the Townsend Bulldogs.
