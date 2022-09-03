220907 PHOTO JV Volleyball COURTESY-1

The JV Panthers Volleyball team and coaches pose with the bracket after winning the championship match at the Manhattan High School Shake, Rattle and Roll tournament on Sept. 3. Photo courtesy of Janny Quigley.

Jefferson High’s varsity and junior varsity volleyball teams came out on top in their individual brackets during the Manhattan High School Shake, Rattle and Roll Tournament on Saturday. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.