All three Jefferson High School volleyball teams (C-team, JV and Varsity) traveled to Choteau to compete in a tournament at their respective levels on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Replicating their performance at the Manhattan Tournament earlier this season, the JV squad finished in first place.
Each match consisted of two sets, each capped at 21 points. Following pool play, the top two teams -- determined by total number of points earned -- battled it out in power play for first and second place.
The JV started the morning in a face-off against Belt, winning both sets for 42 points. The team then went on to play Malta, Choteau and Augusta, earning another 42 points in each match.
Jefferson's JV team came out on top, with Belt claiming the second spot in the tournament's power play. The Lady Panthers dropped the first set, but battled back to win the second. In a 7-point tie-breaker, the JV Panthers came out on top, claiming the championship title for their level.
The varsity Lady Panthers started their morning off with 42 points, after winning two sets against Great Falls Central. The team earned another 31 points in a match with Belt and 31 against Choteau.
The varsity squad went on to play Malta, but did not qualify as the top two teams.
The Panther's C-team also got in on the tournament actions, opening their morning play in a match against Choteau where they earned 12 points.
The team then earned 29 points against Belt and 41 against Great Falls Central. The team finished their long day of volleyball in a match against Choteau and did not qualify for the top two teams.
The Jefferson Lady Panthers volleyball team will return to host their own tournament on Saturday, Oct. 1.
