Recently the Helena Independent Record All-Area Wrestling Team was nominated with six Panthers being on the list out of 13 weight classes. Athletes from Broadwater, Capital High, East Helena, Helena High and Jefferson are all eligible to be on the list. Leading the list was John Armstrong, who was selected as the All-Area Wrestler of the Year for his accomplishments this season, including winning the state championship at 152 pounds. This is the first time a Panther wrestler has won the top honor in the ten years that Curt Synness has been doing the Helena IR All-Area Wrestling Team. Joining Armstrong on the All-Area Team was Dylan Mikesell at 120 pounds, Jace Oxarart at 145 pounds, Brady Armstrong at 182 pounds and Jeyden Sullivan at 205 pounds. Also joining the All-Area Team as an honorable mention was Dayton Brown at 126 pounds.
It was a record-breaking year for the Jefferson wrestlers. John Armstrong ended his career with 147 wins and 103 pins, which are both second all-time at Jefferson. Leo Anderson, who graduated last year, set the all-time career records with 151 wins and 105 pins. Armstrong also set the second most career takedowns record with 296 while teammate Jace Oxarart sits at number four on the career takedown list with 245.
As far as season records go the Panther wrestlers made their mark on those as well. John Armstrong is at number three for the season record with his 50-3 record equating to a win percentage of 94%. For the season takedown record Armstrong now sits at number one with 137 while Jace Oxarart is at number three with 100. Armstrong is at number two for the season pin record with 37 while teammates Jace Oxarart and Jeyden Sullivan are tied for third with 36 pins each.
The most notable statistic that this year’s Panther wrestlers established was the season win record. The former record of 42 wins was originally set by Cody George in 2008 and then matched by Leo Anderson in 2020. A stunning five wrestlers surpassed the win record this season with Jeyden Sullivan at 43, Brady Armstrong at 46, Dylan Mikesell also at 46, Jace Oxarart at 49 and John Armstrong at 50 wins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.