JohnState1.jpg

John Armstrong, fourth from left, celebrates winning state in the Class B 152 weight class in February. Armstrong was also awarded All-Area Wrestler of the Year by the Helena Independent Record, the first Panther wrestler to receive such an honor. Dylan, Mikesell, Jace Oxarart, Jeyden Sullivan and Brady Armstrong also received spots on the All-Area wrestling team. (Photo courtesy of Troy Humphrey) 

Recently the Helena Independent Record All-Area Wrestling Team was nominated with six Panthers being on the list out of 13 weight classes. Athletes from Broadwater, Capital High, East Helena, Helena High and Jefferson are all eligible to be on the list.  Leading the list was John Armstrong, who was selected as the All-Area Wrestler of the Year for his accomplishments this season, including winning the state championship at 152 pounds. This is the first time a Panther wrestler has won the top honor in the ten years that Curt Synness has been doing the Helena IR All-Area Wrestling Team. Joining Armstrong on the All-Area Team was Dylan Mikesell at 120 pounds, Jace Oxarart at 145 pounds, Brady Armstrong at 182 pounds and Jeyden Sullivan at 205 pounds.  Also joining the All-Area Team as an honorable mention was Dayton Brown at 126 pounds.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.