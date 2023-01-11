CutBank2nd.jpg

JHS Wrestlers took second place at the Cut Bank mixer.

The Jefferson High School wrestling team traveled to Cascade for a mixer on Thursday, Jan. 5. Wrestling for Jefferson was Dylan Mikesell, Leighton LaFromboise and Nik Richard all at 120 pounds, Cooper Mikesell and Mike Richard at 132 pounds, Jace Oxarart at 145 pounds, John Armstrong and Cole Jeske at 152 pounds, Hunter Steele at 170 pounds, Brady Armstrong at 182 pounds, Jeyden Sullivan, Kolbe Michaud and Luke Jackson at 205 pounds and Dylan Stevens at 285 pounds. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.