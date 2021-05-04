Track & Field
As the Panthers wind down their regular season, they’re putting in one strong showing after another. On Saturday, both girls and boys placed third out of nine teams entered in the Butte Central John Tomich Memorial meet.
On the girls’ side, Beaverhead County won with 147 points. Laurel was second with 141, followed by Jefferson with 94, Butte Central with 53, and Park with 32.
Emma McCauley had a big day, taking sixth in the 100 hurdles, second in the high jump at 4’6”, sixth in the long jump at 15’3”, second in the pole vault at 8’ and fourth in the triple jump at 32’3”. Clare Ronayne placed second in the 100-meter run, in 13.13, and second in the 200, in 27.58, both personal bests. Hailee Stiles took fifth in the 200 in 28.98 and fifth in the long jump at 16’2.25”. Mackenzie Layng won the 400 in 1:05.17, while her teammate Rachel Van Blaricom took fourth in 1:09.61, both personal bests.
Grace Alexander placed fourth in the 100 hurdles in 17.07 and second in the 300 hurdles in 48.49; Kai Taylor took third in the shot put at 33’3” and sixth in the discus at 90’9”; and Van Blaricom was sixth in the high jump at 4’6”. The 4x100 relay team of Layng, Stiles, Alexander and Ronayne took second in 52.16. The same girls won the 4x400 in 4:19.62.
Laurel won the boys event with 130.5 points, followed by Beaverhead County with 125.5, Jefferson with 96, Park with 53, and Anaconda with 40.
Joey Visser won the 100 in 11:48 and took second in the 200 in 22.98, both personal bests; he also won the long jump at 20’ 7.5”. Jack Johnson took fifth in the 800 in 2:21.77. The 4x100 relay team of Braden Morris, Dylan Root, Michael Emter and Visser took second in 44.23, and the 4x400 relay team of Riley Stock, Michael Emter, Jack Johnson and Will Dietz also was second, in 3:53.67.
Wade Rykal won the shot put at 49’2” and took third in the discus at 126’5”. Morris placed second in the triple jump at 41’6.5” and won the 110 hurdles in 15.79; Root took second in the 110 hurdles in 16.06 and second in the 300 hurdles in 42.27.
Six Panther boys and six girls qualified for the Western A,B,C top-10 meet scheduled for Tuesday, May 4, in Hamilton; results will appear in next week’s Monitor. Visser was set to compete in the triple jump, 100 dash and 300 hurdles; Morris in the 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles and javelin; Root in the 110 and the 300 hurdles; and Rykal in the shot put. The relay squad of Morris, Root, Emter, and Visser qualified for both the 4x100 and the 4x400.
For the girls, Ronayne qualified in the 100 and 200; Alexander in the 100 hurdles and the 300 hurdles; Taylor in the shot put; McCauley in the pole vault and triple jump; and Stiles in the long and triple jump. Layng, Stiles, Alexander and Ronayne qualified for the 4x100 and 4x400.
The track teams will be in Livingston on Friday, May 7, to complete the regular season. They’ll then compete in the District meet May 14 in Belgrade, eyeing spots at the Division meet May 20 in Laurel and then State, also in Laurel, May 28 and 29.
Golf
The golf squad had a busy week with three meets. At Cottonwood for the Manhattan Christian meet, Jefferson’s boys took second out of nine teams, trailing only host Manhattan Christian. Preston Field was the top Panther golfer, placing fifth with a score of 80. Luke Eckmann scored 87, Marcus Lee 98, Logan Gilmore 100, and Bryce Shields 100. Celi Chapman took fourth in the girls meet with an 89; her teammate Jessie Harris scored 106, and Izzy Morris 122.
On Thursday, the Panthers were in Three Forks. And once again, they fell to Manhattan Christian. The Eagles led the field with 314; Jefferson scored 353, Broadwater 370, Three Forks 406, and Manhattan. Preston Field took fourth with a 78, Eckmann was sixth with 80, Lee scored 92, and Shields 103. Chapman took first for the girls with an 83; Harris scored 115 and Morris 125.
On to White Sulphur Springs for Saturday’s competition. Chapman again took the girls title with an 83, with Harris at 116 and Morris at 117. The Panther boys took first with 248; Lone Peak was a distant second at 278, with White Sulphur Springs at 282, Fort Benton 303, Gardiner 344, and Lima 371.
Tennis
The Panthers faced tough competition at the weekend Poplar meet in Great Falls. Number one singles player Sam Zody won two matches of five, dropping the consolation match, 6-3 and 6-3 to Fairfield’s Olivia Copenhaver. Rita Buffa split her four matches, losing two in tie-breakers.
Number three Morgan Knickerbocker dropped three of four, beating Great Falls’ Lauren Clark, 6-4, 6-3. Joelle Quigley defeated Emma Griffin of Great Falls, 6-2, 6-2; and Aidyn Springfield beat Mahala MacDonald of Wolf Point.
The doubles teams had an even harder time. Rylee Baird and Bella Abbott dropped matches to Fairfield, Poplar, Benton, and C.M. Russell. Shayna Williams and Macee Murolo lost to Fairfield, C.M. Russell, Fort Benton, and Wolf Point. And Murolo and Aliza Hayes went down to Harlem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.