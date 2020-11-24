The fall sports season is in the books — and the all-star selections are out. For Jefferson High, junior linebacker Jake Genger was named all-state, selected by coaches in the South Division. Genger was also voted first team all-conference.
Genger was joined on the all-conference squad by his senior teammate Matt Riehl, selected as first team for offensive line and second team for defensive line. Junior defensive back Joey Visser and sophomore kicker Dylan Root were picked for second team, as well. Congratulations to the honorees.
Manhattan/Manhattan Christian took the state title in Class B, its first ever in football, following a second-place finish in 2019. After running the table in the regular season, the Tigers tore through the playoffs, beating Colstrip, 52-0; Malta, 50-0; and Glasgow, 43-18 before besting Fairfield in the championship game, 23-6. In that playoff run, Manhattan scored 168 points while giving up just 41.
In Class C 8-man, Drummond-Philipsburg took the title over Scobey, 44-6, for its third 8-man championship in the last four years.
Meanwhile, Jefferson High is waiting for winter sports to begin. Practices are now scheduled to start December 7, and the first games for basketball and wrestling are set for January 2, 2021. Hopefully those dates will stick — but with COVID-19 closing schools, nothing is certain. Please wear masks and let’s all do our part to keep high school sports going.
Wishing everyone a very thankful Thanksgiving.
