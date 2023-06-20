Four graduating Jefferson High School players competed for the South team in the Class B all-star football game in Billings on June 10.
Dylan Root (running back and kicker), Caleb Smartnick (linebacker and punter), Jace Oxarart (linebacker and kick returner) and Zach Zody (safety) were selected by Class B coaches. Amid a complete downpour in Lockwood, the South defeated the North team, 14-8, ending the North’s three-game winning streak.
Root was also selected for the Shrine game, played June 27 in Butte, a great honor. The game benefits Shriners Children’s, which provides specialty medical care to children regardless of their ability to pay.
The week-long practice provided a great opportunity for players to get to know each other and become teammates. And on yet another rainy and windy day in the Mining City, the West team defeated the East in a 45-13 blow-out — and Root was named the game’s most valuable player.
