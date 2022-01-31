Jefferson High’s wrestling squad had a busy week as their regular season wound down. In tuneups for the B/C Divisional and State tournaments, they easily took two dual meets—running their dual team record to a perfect 17-0—and turned in solid performances at a mixer.
On Jan. 25, the Panthers hosted Anaconda. In front of a large home crowd for “Pack the House” night, Jefferson flexed its muscle for a 51-23 team victory. Winners were Leo Anderson, Dylan Mikesell, Dayton Brown, Cameron Mikesell, Jace Oxarart, Kolbe Michaud, Brady Armstrong, Braeden Jones and Jeyden Sullivan. Anderson, Dylan Mikesell, Brown, Oxarart, Michaud, Armstrong, Jones and Sullivan all won by pin.
Jefferson traveled to Townsend Jan. 27 for a five-school mixer with Anaconda, Manhattan and White Sulphur Springs. The Panthers suited up 14 wrestlers for this one. Of those, Anderson and Dylan Mikesell both won at 113 pounds, as did Brown and Leighton LaFromboise at 120, Colman Thornton at 132, Oxarart at 152, Michaud at 170, and Jones at 182. Brown and Thornton both won additional matches.
In their regular season finale, Jefferson hosted Fairfield for a dual meet on Jan. 28. This was Senior Night, and the Panthers paid tribute to Leo Anderson, Wyatt Rauch and Braeden Jones. The Fairfield wrestlers were scrappy, but Jefferson came out on top, 36-21, as Anderson, Dylan Mikesell, Brown, John Armstrong, Michaud and Sullivan all took wins. In exhibition matches after the main dual, LaFromboise, Brown, Thornton and Jones secured pins.
Coach Humphrey’s comments: It was a nice break having competitions much closer to home this week. January is a very tough month, both physically and mentally, but the Panthers took it in stride and are excited for the post season. We have been competing with two or three wrestlers out of the lineup all season, but have overcome these obstacles and still managed to accomplish great things.
Dayton Brown was selected by his coaches as wrestler of the week. Brown went 5-0 on the week, with three of those victories coming on pins. Kolbe Michaud had the quick pin of the week, dispatching his opponent in 18 seconds during the Townsend Mixer.
The Panther wrestlers will compete in the Western B/C Divisional Tournament at the Civic Center in Butte on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 4 and 5. Wrestlers who place in the top eight in their weight class will qualify for the state tournament held at the Metra in Billings on Feb. 11 and 12. They’ll also earn All-Conference designation; Jefferson boasts seven All-Conference athletes from last year, of whom four made All-State.
Jefferson, the defending B/C champions, looks to be in the trophy hunt at Divisionals, but Cut Bank promises to bring a loaded team as well, and they’ll be looking to dethrone the Panthers.
