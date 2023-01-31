After an undefeated 17-0 dual record in the 2021-2022 season, the Jefferson wrestling team – led by seven seniors eager to keep the winning ways rolling – continue to dominate, finishing the regular season with a 17-2 dual record.
"This graduating class of seniors had a big part in our team going 34-2 in duals over the past two seasons, which is an amazing accomplishment," said Coach Troy Humphrey.
This week the Jefferson High School wrestling team traveled to Anaconda on Tuesday, Jan. 24 for a dual. In a very close dual Jefferson was able to come away with a hard-fought 39-36 victory in the “Snake Pit.” Panther winners on the evening were Dayton Brown, Cooper Mikesell, Jace Oxarart, John Armstrong, Hunter Steele, Brady Armstrong and Jeyden Sullivan. Winning by pin were Brown, Oxarart, both Armstrongs and Sullivan.
On Thursday, Jan. 26, Jefferson traveled to Townsend to compete in a mixer. Bigfork and Manhattan were there as well to bring the total to four teams competing.
The Panthers suited up twelve wrestlers, which included Dylan Mikesell, Leighton LaFromboise and Nik Richard, all at 120 pounds, Mike Richard at 132 pounds, Jace Oxarart and Cole Jeske at 152 pounds, John Armstrong at 160 pounds, Brady Armstrong at 182 pounds, Jeyden Sullivan and Luke Jackson at 205 pounds and Kolbe Michaud and Dylan Stevens at 285 pounds. Finding the winners circle was Mikesell, LaFromboise, Nik Richard, Oxarart, Jeske, both Armstrongs, Sullivan, Jackson, Michaud and Stevens. Dylan Mikesell, Jace Oxarart, Brady Armstrong and Kolbe Michaud were fortunate enough to get an additional match, which they used to pick up another win.
In their regular season finale Jefferson hosted Fairfield on Saturday, Jan. 28. This was also senior night where the Panthers paid tribute to Reed Zander, Jace Oxarart, John Armstrong, Cole Jeske, Hunter Steele, Jeyden Sullivan and Luke Jackson. Jefferson got on a roll and their momentum carried them to a lopsided 57-6 victory. This win concluded a season with an outstanding 17-2 dual team record for Jefferson. Panther winners on the evening were Leighton LaFromboise, Dylan Mikesell, Cooper Mikesell, Mike Richard, Jace Oxarart, John Armstrong, Cole Jeske, Brady Armstrong, Jeyden Sullivan and Kolbe Michaud. In exhibition matches after the main dual Leighton LaFromboise, and Reed Zander were able to secure wins.
Coach Humphrey’s comments: It was a nice break having competitions much closer to home this week. January is a very tough month both physically and mentally, but the Panthers took it in stride and are excited for the post season. We have been competing with a wrestler or two out of the lineup all season but have overcome these obstacles and still managed to accomplish great things.
Brady Armstrong has been selected by his coaches as the JHS Panther Wrestler of the week. Brady was able to go 4-0 on the week with three of those being pins.
Dylan Mikesell had the JHS Panther Quick Pin of the week by dispatching his opponent in 22 seconds during the Townsend Mixer.
The next action for the Panther Wrestling team will be the Western B/C Divisional Tournament held in Pablo at the Salish Kootenai College Joe McDonald Center on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3 and 4. The wrestlers will need to place in the top eight in their weight class to qualify for the state tournament held at the Metra in Billings on Feb. 10 and 11. By placing in the top eight at division the athletes earn All-Conference designation, which Jefferson boasts eight on their squad with four of those being All-State. Jefferson looks to be in the trophy hunt at divisionals, but it will certainly be a close contest as Three Forks has a loaded team as well and they are looking to dethrone the Panthers, who are the defending divisional champions.
