The Panther wrestling team took fourth in class B at the State All Class Wrestling tournament in Billings on Feb. 11. Although Coach Humphrey said they were hoping to bring home some hardware,  he’s proud of his team. “We wrestled hard,” he said. (Photo courtesy of Troy Humphrey)

The Jefferson High School Panther wrestling team took fourth place at the State Wrestling Tournament on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10 and 11.  The tournament is an all-class event held at the Metra in Billings.  Forty-two teams were entered into the B/C State T,ournament.  

