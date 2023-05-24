The Jefferson High’s boys and girls golf teams both took second place at the State Tournament in Shelby on May 16 and 17.
Hopes were high for the regular season. The boys were hoping to repeat as state champions, and the girls were hoping to take first after a fifth-place finish in 2022.
Oddly enough both the boys and the girls fell short by three strokes.
“I’m sure every person on our team has gone back through our rounds multiple times recounting three strokes we could’ve shaved,” said senior Celi Chapman, who also took second place individually. “That being said, I’m proud of how our team and I played this season and if golf wasn’t in our favor for one tournament, that’s okay!”
Sophomore Tyson Lee took the loss a little harder. It’s frustrating, he said, but the loss is also a motivator, and that’s where he’s going to put his energy. He’s grateful he has another chance next year.
“We are definitely going to capitalize next year,” Lee said. “I’m going to get in as much golf as I can this summer and will keep trying harder and harder. It will pay off. My putting wasn’t great at state so I’ll definitely be working on that.”
Despite a discouraging end to the season, Lee said there were many memorable moments, especially when he got a hole in one during the Missoula Loyola tournament.
“It was par three. I grabbed my pitching wedge, I hit it, I saw it bounce and was like ‘where the heck did that go?’ Ben [Werner] was watching, and all of a sudden I hear him yelling, ‘oh my gosh that went in!’ I still didn’t believe it until I picked it up out of the hole.”
By the time Lee’s round was over, the head pro at the golf course gave him a flag stick to take home. Lee had teammates and others at the tournament sign it.
“I’m going to hang it up in my room,” Lee said.
Fellow sophomore Ben Werner also said there were many highlights during the season, but there were also a lot of obstacles. When the season started, for example, the team had to practice in the library and putt on mats.
“We only got to go outside and chip about three times this year, which is definitely tough,” he said. “Some things definitely didn’t go as planned for us, but it gives us more fire for next year. We can’t hang our heads low.”
Like Lee, Werner said he’s optimistic about next year, and he looks forward to getting the opportunity to compete, both individually and as a team. Werner took seventh place at this year’s state tournament. Considering he’s a sophomore he said he’s encouraged by this score and is going to put in the work to finish even higher. Lee feels the same, as he finished in eleventh place and next year hopes to place in the top five.
As for the girls team, what next year looks like is uncertain.Sophomore Maryah Lindsay said it was a special season for her, as she got to learn from Chapman while also mentoring her younger sister, Eryn, a freshman. She hopes to continue playing next year but she’s concerned there won’t be enough players.
“We need four to make a team,” she said. “I’m trying to recruit some more but it seems not too many people like golf these days.”
Lindsay said she is hopeful more girls will sign up and will do what she can to help spread the word.
“It’s a lot of fun,” she said, “especially when you’re playing well. I shot a 98 the first day of state. That was my best score all season. I was really happy. Things were looking up at that point…that maybe we had a chance.”
Head golf coach Anna DeMars said it might not have been the ending the team wanted, but she’s very proud of the team and how well they battled throughout the season.
“We had a lot of players new to the state tournament and weather conditions weren’t great, but they all came out and competed,” DeMars said. “State is a whole different game. You have tee times. You’re not shotgun. Nerves definitely come into play.”
As far as what next year look likes, DeMars said she hopes to pick up where they left off and strive for state championships again.
“I think taking second will really push our players to get back to the state championship,” she said. “I’m especially excited to have all our boys coming back next year. Hopefully we are able to get back next year and take first instead of second.”
Chapman’s last JHS stand
Jefferson High senior Celi Chapman has had a remarkable high school golf career, including the 2022 state championships. She was hoping to repeat this year, especially after her performance at divisionals, where she shot a 74 – her personal best this season – but she came in second.
“At the end of the day, that’s golf,” Chapman told The Monitor. “Sometimes it’s your day and sometimes it isn’t. Sadly, you can’t win them all!”
Although Chapman came up short on her goal to win three straight state championships, she remains motivated and inspired to push her golf game to another level. In the fall she’ll be golfing at Carroll College, where she knows the competition will be even more intense.
Nevertheless, for her golfing is a place of worship; it’s a place to be grateful, win or lose.
“I used to be super stressed out about succeeding for the sake of what other people might expect of me,” Chapman said, “but, this year, I’ve had a lot more trust in God’s plan for my life. If I win, it glorifies Him, and if I lose it glorifies Him. I’m here and I’m alive, and that’s what matters. Life goes on; it’s just a game.”
Still, every competition she goes out and gives it her all.
As a leader on the team at Jefferson High, she’s tried to encourage the same kind of effort from her teammates, of whom she’s very proud.
“Our girls golf team has definitely exceeded expectations,” she said. “Two years ago we didn’t even have enough girls to have a team.”
Although it’s bittersweet coming to the end of her high school days, Chapman said she’s excited for the future.
“I have another four years of opportunities,” she said. “Four more opportunities to succeed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.