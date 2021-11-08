In a parallel universe, the Panthers might have traveled to Malta last weekend; Malta/Whitewater/Saco was, after all, the number-one seed in the North division. But Whitehall did the great favor of knocking off the Mustangs in the playoffs’ first round— meaning that Jefferson would stay at home Saturday, hosting the Trojans.
That worked out pretty well: After starting slowly, the Panthers poured it on in the second half, thrashing Whitehall 42-0 to advance to the Class B semifinals.
The first half was a mostly defensive battle. With starting quarterback Braden Morris still injured, Luke Oxarart made the lone touchdown on a six-yard run, and a bad snap on the PAT attempt kept the score 6-0 at the half.
But the second half turned out to be a totally different game. Jace Oxarart blocked a punt, scooped up the ball and ran 21 yards for a touchdown. Brother Luke Oxarart showed his amazing speed and agility with a 91-yard run for six, and a pass from Luke to Tom Meyer for two gave the panthers a 20-0 lead.
Dylan Root then put on a show with a 70-yard interception run for a touchdown, after which he kicked the PAT. Root added another six with a 4-yard run, and the two-point pass from Luke Oxarart to Meyer was good.
Jake Genger closed out the scoring in the fourth period, coming up with a fumble recovery in the end zone to make it 42-0. Luke Oxarart led the offense with 145 yards on 9 carries, while Root ran 15 times for 59 yards. On defense, Wade Rykal came up with 6.5 sacks, Joey Visser made two interceptions, and Genger made nine tackles and one sack.
This Saturday, the Panthers, now 7-3 on the season, will travel to Florence to play the top-ranked Florence-Carlton Tigers, who are 10-0 this year. In the other semifinal, Big Fork, which upended Broadwater, 20-15, will play at Eureka, which took down Sweet Grass County, 47-12.
