Jefferson High’s football team made the 200-plus-mile trip to Cut Bank last Friday for a non-conference game, and it turned out to be a beautiful night under the lights for high school football — and ultimately, for a convincing Panther victory.
Cut Bank had shut out the last team it played, so this match-up looked like it could be a great challenge for Jefferson. In the end though, not so much. The Panthers kicked off and promptly stuffed the Wolves, forcing them to punt after three downs produced nothing.
The Panthers got the ball on their own 49 yard line. Zack Zupalla started the running attack, and Jefferson moved steadily down the field, scoring with 6:12 left in the first. Hunter Stevens’ PAT was good, and the score was 7-0.
The Panther defense was all over the field, covering everything the Wolves tried. Cut Bank’s next possession ended with a quarterback sack by Dalton Noble, and the Panthers took over on their own 43. Jefferson’s offense was doing a great job mixing up plays, and the Panthers scored again with 10:26 left in the half on a pass from Luke Oxarart to Parker Wagner. The PAT good for a 14-0 lead.
The Panthers added another score after Wagner intercepted a Cut Bank pass and returned it to the 9-yard line. Oxarart ran it in to end the first half with a 21-0 lead.
Jefferson put the game out of reach with another touchdown by Oxarart with 8:24 left in the third. After that, a lot of subs saw playing time, and the Panthers went on to take the win, 36-0.
Next up is a home test with Malta. The teams have not played in a while, but Malta’s history in football runs deep, so this should be another great match-up. Game time is 7:00 p.m.
Volleyball cruises
The Lady Panther volleyball team took on Three Forks Thursday night, Aug. 31, in the Panther den — and came away with their second victory of the young season.
Arena Faler got the scoring going with a kill, then Haleigh Henschel slammed over a pair of aces as the Panthers put down the first 4 points. Three hard kills by Cameron Toney made it 10-4, an ace by MacKenzie Layng made it 12-4 and the Panthers padded their lead to 17-5 before a hit went out of bounds. A pair of kills by Faler and one by Maddy Averill made it 22-8, and Toney closed it out with another kill, 25-11.
The second set looked a lot like the first. Aces by Henschel and Averill gave the Panthers a 4-1 lead, and kills by Faler and Toney sent the Panthers on their way to another lop-sided win. Sophomore Ryian Eveland put Jefferson up 16-8, and Faler kept up the hard kills, helping the Panthers to a 25-13 win.
The third set started with Jefferson down 0-2, but the Panthers quickly turned the tables, going on a 10-2 run, with a sneak kill by Toney catching the Wolves off balance. The Panthers’ lead ballooned from there to 20-8, and they coasted to a 25-11 win to take the match.
Cross country at Flathead
The Panther “hoofers” traveled to Kalispell for the Flathead Invitational, a big meet with 23 schools held on the course that will host the state championship later in the fall. Jefferson didn’t bring enough athletes to qualify for a team score, but it was still a great chance for some of the top Panther runners to get to know the course.
In boy’s varsity race, Luke Mest was the first Panther to cross the finish line, placing 6th with a time of 16:10. Logan Hornung was 63rd in 17:53, Mack Boyd 98th in 18:51, and Christian Gillmore 113th in 19:25.
For the JV boys, Marshall Jensen finished 42nd in 19:49, Caelum Dunn 83rd in 21:16, Bridger Marks 85th in 21:19, Gavin Phillips 109th in 22:12, Colin Gallagher 158th in 24:24, Lane Phillips 187th in 25:37, and Steel Hansing 222th in 28:49.
In the JV girls’ race, Peyton Stevens was third in 22:00, Isabella Warren 26th in 24:09, Lily Oelkers 39th in 25:01, Rebekah Warren 68th in 26:35, Hudson Allen 104th in 28:44, Natalie Russ 124th in 29:58, and Addie Holman 142nd in 32:19.
This Friday, the Panthers will compete in the Bozeman meet at Bridger Creek golf course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.