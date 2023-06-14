Montana’s 2023 Governor’s Cup went off without a hitch on Saturday, June 10, with runners participating not just from Jefferson County, but from around the world.
The marathon commenced bright and early in Jefferson City, and led runners to downtown Helena.
Elliot Stimpson, a 15-year old from Clancy, finished eighth overall and for the men in 3:12:53.27. Another Jefferson County resident, Logan Leary, followed.
Leary, a 25-year old from Boulder, finished the 26-mile race in 3:38:08.76 and placed 11th among the men.
An hour after the marathon kicked - off, came the Governor’s Cup half-marathon, – in which nearly a dozen Jefferson County residents competed in.
The first Jefferson County face to cross the finish line for the half-marathon was 35-year old Jefferson City local Cameron Hooper in 1:29:42.87, taking fifth place overall. Dan Johnson, a 37-year old from Clancy, was next in 12th overall at 1:36:33.44.
Although the shorter races started beyond the Jefferson County line, local faces still filled the race rosters.
In the 10K, Nicole Murray, a 53-year old from Whitehall, placed sixth overall and third among the women in 41:13.14. Murray also ran the 5K and came in second for the women in 19:53.72.
Jaclyn Reynolds, a 35-year old from Clancy, finished among the top 15 women in the 10K, taking 14th in 50:2.43.
Representing Jefferson County well in the 5K was well-known runner, 17-year old Jefferson High runner Luke Mest of Clancy. Mest came first for the men in 17:54.22.
Up next was 10-year old Hayden Pullman, who finished fifth among the women in 25:36.10.
Also finishing in the top 15 for the 5K was Erica Blair and Jed Dailey. Dailey, a 47-year old from Clancy, finished in 15th for the men in 21:42.35, followed by fellow Clancy resident Blair finishing 15th for the women in 27:47:38.
