Every summer, Montana becomes a blur of rodeos — big and small, kids and adults, local and pro. On any given weekend, you’ll find numerous fairs and rodeos in all corners of the state.
One of the largest kicks off this week in Helena: The Last Chance Stampede and Fair starts Wednesday at the Lewis & Clark County Fairgrounds on West Custer Ave. and the big rodeo parade goes through downtown Helena beginning Saturday at noon.
The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association events run Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at the fairgrounds. Reserved seat tickets can be purchased by calling the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds office at (406) 457-8516.
Of course, the big event locally will be the Jefferson County Fair and Rodeo, which fills the fairground in Boulder Aug. 24-27. The free Big Deal In-County rodeo is Thursday, Aug. 24 at 6pm. It’s always lots of fun watching Jefferson County residents and former contestants compete while having a good time. Call Brady at (406) 531-4581 for entry information.
The NRA pro events are Friday and Saturday, both starting at 6 p.m. General admission tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids. And it’s always fun to take in the charity auction of baked goods and other treats made by friends and neighbors. Support the fair: Buy a pie!
Jefferson High sports update
Meanwhile, construction of Jefferson High School’s addition and remodel is moving along. The foundation for the addition at the east end of the school is poured, and walls should start going up soon. It will be great to get the extra classrooms as the school continues to grow.
Panther sports teams have had open gyms through the summer, and attendance has been very strong. The wrestlers will be having a camp the first week of August, and the first day of official practices for football, volleyball and cross country is Aug. 11.
Freshmen start school Aug. 21, and the first day of school for all other classes is Aug. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.