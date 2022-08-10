This is my favorite time of the year: We’ve gone more than two months without high school sports, and now the fall season is about to get started. There’s nothing better to my mind.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
This is my favorite time of the year: We’ve gone more than two months without high school sports, and now the fall season is about to get started. There’s nothing better to my mind.
Practices begin August 12 in Montana for football, volleyball and cross country. As in most years, Jefferson High’s teams will be very competitive and fun to watch.
The Panther volleyball team will launch its season on Thursday, August 25, when it travels to Columbus. Football will travel to Lockwood August 26 to play Baker, a non-conference game. And the JHS cross country teams will host the first meet of the season in Boulder on August 27.
Meantime, Boulder’s biggest sports weekend is August 25-27, when RA rodeo comes to the county fairgrounds. Some of the very best cowboys and cowgirls will be competing in one of the top NRA rodeos in the State that Friday and Saturday — and Thursday’s In-County rodeo features a lot of Jefferson County entrants. Make plans to have some fun while supporting the fair and rodeo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.