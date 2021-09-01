Jefferson High School's fall sports season got underway last weekend as the volleyball squad traveled to Columbus on Friday and the cross-country team hosted the first meet of the season on Saturday
Saturday's cross-country meet drew great numbers of runners and a lot of fans watching along the way. The course in Boulder is a beautiful and challenging one, featuring many changes in altitude and running on both soft ground and pavement. The fans got to enjoy not only the race amid beautiful weather but, at the finish line, some very nice restored cars at the Boulder Chamber of Commerce car show in Veterans Park.
No team scores were kept. But in the girls varsity race, Renea Parker took second in 20 minutes and 1 second. For the boys, Logan Gilmore finished seventh in 19:25, Logan Hornung was ninth in 19:25, Dylan Mikesell was 10th in 19:45, and Christian Gilmore was 13th in 20:21—a good start to the season.
In the JV race, boys and girls run together. The Panthers did very well, with Dominick Hurlbert taking first in 20:20 and Luke Mest second in 20:32. Mike Emter was fifth in 21:25 and Matthew Zelenka 17th in 26:38. Izzy Morris was the first Panther girl to finish, with a 28:46, and Emma Popp 24th in 29:08.
The "Hoofers" will be back in action this Thursday, Sept. 2, at the Belgrade meet in Bozeman.
The volleyball teams were happy to get in some action after a lot of practice over the summer, and they began the season with a bang: varsity, JV, and C teams all swept their Columbus opponents in three games.
The varsity looked a little nervous at the start and were down 1–6 in the opening game. Then, Dakota Edmisten slammed over a couple of kills and put over a sneak to even the score at 7–7. Rachel Van Blaricom put down a couple of kills—and an ace by Baylee Toney, a block by Brooklyn Pancoast and three more aces by Toney led the Panthers to a 25–14 margin in game one.
Jefferson started the second game in another hole, down 1–4, but a pair of aces by Gracie Leiva tied the score at 4. An ace by Emma McCauley, a hard kill by Edmisten and a kill and an ace by Sydney Mace made it 14–8. Toney continued her serving mastery to give the Panthers an 18–9 lead, Pancoast made it 19–10 and the Panthers took game two 25–11.
The third game saw the Panthers take a quick 5–1 lead on a block by Pancoast. A really nice and difficult dig by Van Blaricom put the Panthers up 17–10, and they went on to win 25–14. Edmisten and Van Blaricom led the team with nine kills each. Pancoast notched three blocks, Leiva had 12 assists, McCauley racked up 15 digs and Toney scored eight aces
This week, the volleyball teams will be in Three Forks on Friday, Sept. 4; C teams start at 1 p.m., with JV and varsity following. The teams will host Livingston in Boulder on Tuesday, Sept. 7, in the newly refinished gym, with action starting at 4 p.m. They will be at Broadwater on Thursday, Sept. 9, and will host Sweet Grass County at home on Saturday, Sept. 11.
The Panther football team opens its season this Friday night, Sept. 10, at home against Whitehall. Game time is 7 p.m. Because of a statewide Class B rebalancing for football, Whitehall and Jefferson are no longer in the same conference. Montana's Class B now has four divisions, with six teams in each.
The JV football team, meanwhile, traveled to Manhattan on Monday, Aug. 30, to compete in a jamboree with three other teams. They will travel to Whitehall on Tuesday, Sept. 7, for a 4 p.m. start.
It is really good to get sports in after a year of uncertainty because of COVID. Hopefully, Jefferson High will be able to enjoy a normal year, but the key could depend on people getting their vaccination shots. It is proven to work.
