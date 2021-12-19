The CMR Holiday Class is probably the toughest high school wrestling tournament in the state. It’s an all-class competition that attracts many of the best teams from Classes AA, A, and B/C. There’s no better venue than the Russell Fieldhouse in Great Falls for squads to test their early-season mettle.
Jefferson High’s wrestlers got a view of their top rivals, and they sent a signal, as well – finishing 17 out of 52 schools over the two-day tournament, and third among Class B/C teams
In Friday’s first round, only Cameron Mikesell, wrestling at 126 pounds, had a match; he won that by pin. In the second round, Leo Anderson advanced at 113 pounds, as did Cameron Mikesell, Dayton Brown at 132, John Armstrong at 145, Jace Oxarart at 152, Brady Armstrong at 170, and Braeden Jones at 182. In the third round, Anderson, Cameron Mikesell, and John Armstrong won on the championship side of the bracket making the quarterfinals and qualifying for the second day of action.
Meanwhile Dylan Mikesell, at 120 pounds, Oxarart, Brady Armstrong, Jones and Jeyden Sullivan, at 205, won in the consolation bracket. In the next consolation round Brown, Jeremiah Meskimen at 138, Wyatt Rauch at 160, and Sullivan were eliminated. In the final consolation round of the day, only Brady Armstrong survived and qualified for day two; Dylan Mikesell, Oxarart and Jones were eliminated from the tournament.
Friday’s final round was the quarterfinals. Anderson won by pin to advance to the semifinals, while Cameron Mikesell and John Armstrong were defeated and sent to the consolation bracket.
The Jefferson wrestlers finished the first day with 70 team points, placing 14th out of 52 teams – a very respectable showing considering the level of competition. The Panthers also advanced four wrestlers into Saturday’s competition: Leo Anderson, Cameron Mikesell, John Armstrong and Brady Armstrong.
As Saturday’s action began, Cameron Mikesell and Brady Armstrong were both eliminated, while John Armstrong won to guarantee himself a medal. In the semifinals Leo Anderson was defeated. John Armstrong won his next match to place himself in the top six. In the consolation semifinals, both Anderson and Armstrong were defeated dropping them into the fifth and sixth-place matches — where Anderson placed fifth and Armstrong sixth.
The wrestlers eliminated on Friday plus a few extra Jefferson matmen — including Reed Zander, Leighton LaFromboise, Nik Richard, Kolbe Michaud, Micah Hartman — were entered into a tourney on Saturday at Great Falls High School. No team scores were kept, but Dylan Mikesell won at 120 pounds, Leighton LaFromboise placed 4th at 120, Brown won at 126, Oxarart was 2nd at 152, and Jones finished 2nd at 182.
Coach Humphrey’s comments: This trip was a great experience for us. We wrestled against the best competition out there and really competed well. The wrestlers definitely turned some heads and made people take notice.
John Armstrong has been selected as JHS Panther Wrestler of the week for the CMR Tourney. Jace Oxarart has been selected Wrestler of the week for the Great Falls High Tourney. And Reed Zander had the quick pin of the weekend taking down his opponent in 23 seconds.
The Panthers wrestlers close out the year in a dual at Anaconda this Thursday, December 23, starting at 6:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.