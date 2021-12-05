The Jefferson High wrestling team opened its season in spectacular fashion, easily topping a field of 20 schools at the Badger Invitational Tournament in Cascade December 3 and 4.
Thirteen Panther wrestlers competed – and in the first round, 11 advanced: Leo Anderson at 113 pounds, Dylan Mikesell, Reed Zander and Nik Richard at 120, Cameron Mikesell at 126, Colman Thornton at 132, John Armstrong at 145, Jace Oxarart at 152, Kolbe Michaud and Braeden Jones at 182 and Jeyden Sullivan at 205.
In the quarterfinals, Anderson, Richard, both Mikesells, Armstrong, Oxarart and Jones all advanced, with all but Richard winning by pin. In the consolation bracket, Jeremiah Meskimen was eliminated at 138 pounds, but Zander, Thornton, Michaud, Sullivan, and Brady Armstrong at 170 pounds, all advanced by pin.
Seven Jefferson wrestlers competed in the semifinals, and six of those won by pin, advancing to Saturday’s finals: Anderson, Dylan and Cameron Mikesell, John Armstrong, Oxarart and Jones.
In Friday’s final round, wrestlers in the consolation bracket competed for a ticket to Saturday’s action and a spot on the awards podium. Zander, Thornton, Brady Armstrong and Sullivan pinned their opponents to qualify.
In all, Jefferson advanced eleven wrestlers into Saturday’s competition. And it ended the first day with 181 team points, putting it in first place — far ahead of second place Choteau, which scored 110.
Saturday’s action started with a mixer for wrestlers who were eliminated in Friday’s competition. Michaud collected a win, and Meskimen also competed.
Then the varsity tournament got started. In the consolation semifinals, Zander, Brady Armstrong and Sullivan won by pin to advance, while Richard and Thornton were defeated; both finished sixth. Zander won his next match by pin, and Brady Armstrong by decision, to finish third, while Sullivan took fourth.
In the finals, Dylan Mikesell won by decision, and Cameron Mikesell won by pin to take the championships of their classes. Anderson, John Armstrong, Oxarart and Jones all finished second. In all, 11 Panthers finished in the top six of their classes; Jefferson ended the tournament with 218 points, outscoring its nearest competitor by 66.
Coach’s comments: If we weren’t on people’s radar before we certainly are now. We proved that Jefferson is a team to watch this season. Our 218 points and 11 placers is by far the best finish at this tournament in my 24 years of coaching.
Jeyden Sullivan was selected by his coaches as the JHS Panther Wrestler of the week. Sullivan was injured before competition began last season and did not compete. His return to wrestling, and a fourth-place finish in Cascade was a great accomplishment and a boost to the team.
Brady Armstrong had the quick pin of the tournament, taking his opponent down Saturday in 19 seconds. Brady repeated this performance on the tournament’s second day, as well.
The Panther wrestlers return home this Thursday for a mixer with Anaconda, Cascade, Deer Lodge, Manhattan, Three Forks and White Sulphur Springs. Action starts at 6 p.m. The squad travels to the Whitehall Dual Team Tournament on Friday and Saturday, December 10 and 11, with competition starting at 10 a.m. each day.
