The Jefferson High girls’ and boys’ basketball seasons ended in much the same way Saturday, by nearly the same margin, to the same opponent.
Whitehall.
Six District 5B schools slugged it out last weekend at the Belgrade Special Events Center for three spots in the Southern Divisional tournament. Both Panther squads came close, but neither will be making the trip to Billings March 4.
Because of Whitehall.
The lady Panthers kicked things off with a game with Townsend, who they had knocked off in a triple-overtime thriller to close the regular season. This one would be less dramatic. The Bulldogs went up 12-7 with 47 seconds left in the first, but Emma Grange started the second with a steal and score to give Jefferson its first lead. Grace Jones nailed a two, Sam Zody hit a free throw and Olivia Lyon added a basket to make it a five-point Panther edge. But Townsend came back to take a 30-28 lead at the half.
With the score notched at 37 and 4:29 left in the third, Dakota Edmisten hit a pair of free throws, and Asthon Oxarart and Rachel Van Blaricom sank threes to put the Panthers back on top. This time, they didn’t give the lead back, cruising to a 48-40 win. Van Blaricom led the scoring with 27 points, while Dakota Edmisten added 8.
The Panthers were rewarded for their effort by a return engagement with undefeated and league-leading Sweet Grass County. The Herders had barely escaped with a victory two weeks earlier, and this match would prove much the same.
Jefferson had a great first quarter: Grange started the scoring with a free throw, Mykala Edmisten added a two, then Van Blaricom hit a three and followed with a pair of free throws and a two pointer to give the Panthers a 10-7 lead. She followed up with a steal and a feed to Grace Alexander for two, then Grange stole and scored and Oxarart hit a three. Just like that, Jefferson was up 17-7.
The momentum shifted in the second period: The Panthers were held to just four points as the Herders surged to a 25-21 half-time edge. But Jefferson came back in the third, snatching back a three-point lead. The teams were tied at 40 with just 4:08 remaining, but Sweet Grass nailed free throws to seal a 52-47 win – a tough loss for the Panthers. Van Blaricom led again with 19 points, while Jones and Grange added 7 each.
The JHS boys, meanwhile, went up in the first round against county rival Whitehall. The Trojans had won just three games all season, but both of these teams’ regular season match-ups had gone to overtime. This one was expected to be another tight battle – but not one where scoring would be so hard to come by.
Tyler Harrington started the scoring with a three-pointer. The Trojans came back with the four points over nearly four minutes before Harrington hit a two at the 2:10 mark. A Trojan three made it 7-5 at the end of one.
The scoring did not pick up much in the second. Derek Nygaard scored 5 of the Panthers’ 7 points, and the scoreboard showed just 16-12, Whitehall, at the half. Third quarter: Amazingly, the same. Avery Stiles hit back-to-back three-pointers in the last minute to put the Panthers up, but a last-second three by Whitehall gave them back a 24-23 lead heading into the last 8 minutes.
The fourth quarter was unbelievable. As hard as the Panthers tried, the ball would not go through the hoop. Not even once. The Trojans weren’t killing it on their end, but they managed to score 12 for a 35-23 victory.
As a result, both Jefferson teams found themselves in Saturday’s consolation bracket. The boys got things started against Sweet Grass. With the two-day rest, they rediscovered their shooting touch, and this would prove to be a great one to watch.
Braden Morris started the scoring, then Josiah Williams added a two before a five-minute drought left the Panthers down 7-4 – and another dry spell made it 13-6 with 1:03 left. Then, finally, the shots started dropping: Jaxson Yanzick scored and Joey Visser made an old-fashioned three to narrow the deficit to two points at the end of one. An NBA three by Visser ignited a Panther run in the second, and his back-to-back assists to Stiles and Williams tied the game at 25 before a three at the buzzer gave the Herders a 30-27 lead.
The Panthers kept chipping away, taking a lead 49-47 lead after three. A three by Trent McMaster provided a 52-49 edge with 4:20 left in the game, and fans stayed on the edges of their seats the rest of the way as the lead kept changing hands. The Panthers were down by one with 1:51 left when Visser took over, hitting a two and then a pair of free throws to give Jefferson a hard-fought 64-61 win. Visser’s 23 points and 10 rebounds led the team, while Williams had 12 and McMaster 10.
Jefferson’s girls started Saturday with a loser-out game against Manhattan. The Panthers put together one of their higher-scoring quarters of the year, starting the game with a run that saw nine of 12 players score as they racked up 27 points. By the half, the lead had ballooned to 39-18. The third was a slow affair, and Manhattan cut the margin to 42-27. But Jefferson sealed the deal in the fourth, walking off with a 56-43 win. Van Blaricom led with 12 points, Abbie Youde 7, and Oxarart 6.
And so: Whitehall.
Saturday afternoon, the Lady Panthers took on the Trojans for third place and the final spot in the Division tourney. Van Blaricom started the game with two quick three pointers, and Oxarart made it 10-3. But Whitehall out-scored the Panthers 8 to 1 for the rest of the period to tie the game at 11. In the second, Van Blaricom paced the Panthers with nine points, but the Trojans hit a three at the buzzer to lead 28-24.
Grange started the third with a basket and made a free throw with 5:49 left, but Whitehall still held a 38-34 lead at the period’s end. The Panthers tied the game at 41 with 4:10 left in the game, and they were down by two with two minutes left. Thn it came down to free throws: The Panthers were forced to foul, and the Trojans connected on six of six to hold on for a 54-48 win. In the season’s final game, Van Blaricom once again led scoring with 27.
Then it was the boys’ turn to take on Whitehall. Same deal: Winner gets a spot in the division tournament, loser goes home. This one didn’t start well for the Panthers: Whitehall took a 16-7 lead at the end of one, and they were up 31-19 at the half.
The Panthers found their shot in the third, pulling to within 41-33 on a Visser basket with 31 seconds remaining. And they made a great run in the fourth, narrowing the deficit to four points with 2:06 left. But they couldn’t get closer, and a pair of free throws with 47 seconds left gave Whitehall the 52-46 win.
It’s not fun seeing the seniors playing in their last game. They’ve been a joy to watch and will be missed. But hope springs eternal: Practices for track and field, tennis, and golf start March 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.