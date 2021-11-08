This time, they did it. After two close calls in three years — two seasons when it seemed the Panthers should make it out of the divisional tournament but, somehow, agonizingly, didn’t — Jefferson High’s volleyball squad got the job done in 2021. It’s headed for State.
The Panthers opened last weekend’s Southern B Division tournament with a tough match against Joliet, a team that has been very strong for quite a few years. Dakota Edmisten started the scoring with a hard kill, then added two more kills for a 4-3 edge. Rachel Van Blaricom powered over a kill to make it 6-4, and an ace by Emma McCauley made it 9-6. Blocks by Sophie Livesay and Baylee Toney made it 23-17, and the Panthers went on to win 25-20.
Joliet proved it belonged in the second set. Down 22-17, Joliet outscored the Panthers 9 to 2 in the final stretch to take the set 26-24. The third was tight all the way, with five ties in the early going. Joliet took a 14-11 lead before the Panthers settled into a flow. Toney’s ace brought Jefferson within one, an ace by Edmisten put the Panthers up 17-15, and Jefferson went on to win the set 25-21.
The fourth set was a tough one. A pair of kills by Toney and an ace and a great serve by Gracie Leiva put Jefferson up 5-2. Joliet came back to tie the score at 6 and the two teams battled it out with ties up to 15-15. Then, Van Blaricom took over with hard kills and an occasional soft tap, and the Panthers went on to win 25-21, taking the match in four.
That win set up another tough match, this one with Colstrip. The first set was even until late, when kills by Edmisten and Van Blaricom started a Panther run that built a 23-18 edge, paving the way to a 25-21 win. The Panthers pounced early in the second set: Leiva’s ace made it 7-1, and a kill by Edmisten widened the lead to 13-5. But Colstrip crept back to within 18-16 before the Panthers regrouped and powered to a 25-22 win.
Colstrip started the third with a 5-1 run, on the way to a 25-16 win. Jefferson didn’t want to go to five sets, and started the fourth with a 3-0 run. Colstrip made it interesting, coming back for a 10-9 lead. But Leiva tied it at 10, Toney’s block made it 17-13, and Edmisten slammed over three straight kills to put the Panthers up 20-13. Final: 25-21.
The Panthers entered Friday’s play undefeated — but so did Huntley Project, a longtime volleyball powerhouse which had defeated Manhattan and Broadwater on Thursday. Edmisten put down the first three kills to give the Panthers a 3-0 lead, and Van Blaricom’s two kills kept Jefferson up 13-10. But Project crept back to tie the set at 14, then finished out the set with a 9-2 run for a 25-16 win.
Huntley Project started the second set with a 7-0 run and the Panthers were not able to get much going, falling by 25-12. The third was really a thriller: MacKenzie Layng put the Panthers up 4-3, and the teams stayed very close, tied several times before Jefferson went on a run to go up 18-13 on a Livesay block. Up 24-20, it looked like the Panthers would take the win. But Project came back to tie the score at 24, and the battle was on. The set was knotted at 25, 26 and 27 before Project was able to eke out the win, 29-27.
By then, Jefferson had already qualified for the State tournament. But the division championship was still at stake, and the Panthers found themselves Saturday morning in a loser-out match with their old conference foe, Broadwater High — with the winner going on to take on Project for first place and the loser taking third.
This 5B battle would not disappoint The Bulldogs took an early 4-1 lead before the Panthers got settled in and tied the score at 13. The score stayed close from there, with Jefferson hanging on for a 25-22 win. The second set was just as close. It was tied at 8 before the Panthers started a run that saw them up 14-10, then held on to take a 25-22 win.
The Panthers had trouble keeping the ball inside the lines in the third set, and the Bulldogs seized a 25-19 win. With both teams showing signs of fatigue, the fourth set stayed close for the first 10 points, but the Panthers worked their way to a 21-16 lead and went on to take the win 25-21.
Close matches like this take a lot out of players, coaches and even the fans — and it showed when Jefferson had to take on a rested Huntley Project team just 20 minutes later. The Panthers were within three at the halfway point of the first set, but they just ran out of gas, and Project took the set 25-12.
Coach Mike Majors rotated in lots of subs for the second set; they did well but didn’t have quite enough firepower to keep up with the rested Red Devils, losing 25-9. The Panthers held their own in the third but lost that one 25-14. In a way, the loss was a blessing: If they had won, the Panthers would have had to play another match with Huntley Project to settle the championship, and three in a row would not have been good on the bodies.
So Jefferson claimed second place, paving the way for this weekend’s State tournament in Bozeman. It will open Thursday against Choteau, a familiar foe: The Panthers beat the Bulldogs twice at the Jefferson tournament early in the season, and the teams split a pair in Choteau. That match-up is the first of the day, start time 10 a.m. The winner will take on either Broadwater or Thompson Falls at 6 p.m. Action continues Friday and Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.