Happy New Year to Panther fans! From what I can see, 2023 promises to be another great year at Jefferson High — in sports and elsewhere. It makes one proud to be a part of a great school that has accomplished so much in its history.
I’ll recap the last year in next week’s Sports Plus – but to summarize: The Panther boys won the State track and field title, as did the boys’ golf team. Football advanced to the top four in Class B for the second year in a row. Celi Chapman won the Class B State girls individual golf title; Renae Parker won the State 1600 and 3200 in the spring, and the State cross country meet last fall.
The Panther girls’ basketball squad took second at State in 2022, and the wrestlers took third, with Dylan and Cameron Mikesell both winning individual third place medals.
In track, Braden Morris won the State 110 and 300 meter titles as well as the javelin, and took second in the long jump. Morris also ran a leg in the championship 400-meter relay team along with Tom Meyer, Michael Emter and Jace Oxarart. And Wade Rykal won the State shot put, discus and javelin throw.
All that and more make it very easy to be a big Panther fan.
As for 2023, the girls’ basketball team is starting the season where they left off a year ago, winning six of seven games so far. The boys’ squad is 1-6 but is looking to improve as conference play gets into full swing. And the wrestlers are right on pace with last year’s great season.
The basketball teams will travel to Twin Bridges on Thursday, Jan. 5; action starts at 2:30 p.m. with JV games, with varsity games to follow at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Sweet Grass County will visit Boulder Jefferson on Saturday, Jan. 7, with C teams starting at 1 pm, JV games at 2:30 p.m., girls varsity at 4 p.m. and boys varsity at 5:30 p.m.
The Panthers will host Choteau on Tuesday, Jan. 10. JV teams will play at 3 p.m., varsity boys at 4:30 p.m., and varsity girls at 6 p.m. That Thursday, Jan. 12, the hoopsters visit Deer Lodge. And on Saturday, Jan. 14, the Panthers host Townsend for Pack the House Night. The action starts with C teams at 1 p.m., JV teams at 2:30 p.m., varsity girls at 4 p.m., and varsity boys at 5:30 p.m.
