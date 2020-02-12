021220 signing 1.jpg
Five Jefferson High athletes participate in signing day in the school library Feb. 5. They are, from left: Derek Nygaard (Montana Tech for football); Avery Stiles (Montana Tech for football); Jaxson Yanzick (University of Montana-Western for football); Grace Jones (University of Providence-Great Falls for track and field); and Carter McCauley (Rocky Mountain College for track and field).

 Photo by John Blodgett/Boulder Monitor

