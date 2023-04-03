Mother Nature is being a little cranky this year, creating some challenges for Jefferson High spring sports. The Panther golf squads are still looking for their first meet: The JHS Invitational, scheduled for Mar. 27, and last weekend’s meet at Big Timber, were both cancelled due to snow. And the track and field teams have found it tough just to get in full outdoor practices. 

