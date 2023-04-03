Mother Nature is being a little cranky this year, creating some challenges for Jefferson High spring sports. The Panther golf squads are still looking for their first meet: The JHS Invitational, scheduled for Mar. 27, and last weekend’s meet at Big Timber, were both cancelled due to snow. And the track and field teams have found it tough just to get in full outdoor practices.
The tennis team somehow sneaked in a short meet Friday in Manhattan, and it was good to get some action in. Coach Eliza McLaughlin reported, “it was good to see players on court, and I’m very excited to see how our singles players fare this season. We clearly still need to solidify our doubles partners, but they got to try lots of partnerships!”
In Manhattan, the Panthers’ top three singles players all bested opponents from Three Forks: Morgan Knickerbocker defeated Sophie Meskimen, 6-4; Aliza Hays topped Meskimen, 6-3; and Bailee Silvonen beat Sarah Christman, 6-3. Grace Quigley lost to Three Forks’ Sarah Christman, 4-6, and to Granite’s Marina Florez, 6-7. And Addy Leary lost to Florez 3-6.
In doubles, Hays and Rylee Baird lost to Three Fork’s Ruby Warden and Alesa Deriana, 2-6. Addy Leary and Elizabeth Weninger lost to Three Forks’ Clair Cutler and Malia Eriksson, 2-6. In exhibition doubles, Baird and Leary dropped a set to Warden and Deriana, 2-6; Baird and Silvonen lost to Cutler and Eriksson, 4-6; and Knickerbocker and Hays fell to Meskimen and Warden, 5-7.
